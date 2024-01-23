Exploring the potential demand for heating homes using disused coal mine water

A proven concept – the mine water heating scheme in Gateshead

Since spring last year, 350 homes, council- and privately-owned offices, a college, and an arts centre in Gateshead have been supplied with heating by a mine water heat scheme. This has demonstrated how British homes, businesses, and industry can be served by the technology that recovers this heat. This makes a positive impact toward decarbonisation of heat; a major global challenge where heating homes, buildings, and water accounts for over 40% of Great Britain’s energy consumption and around 20% of our greenhouse gas emissions, according to 2021 Department for Energy Security and Net Zero statistics.

Over 60 local authorities in England, Scotland, and Wales contain recorded mine workings and are classed as Priority 1 “Levelling Up” areas. Mine water heat could drive world-class innovation in these areas, supporting the road to net zero in numerous settlements and cities once founded on a history and heritage of coal mining.

John Kimmance, Managing Director of National Mapping Services at OS, said:

“With so much emphasis around climate change and finding a means for a sustainable future, it is really important for OS to be able to support a low-carbon heat project like this.

“Our data has been used to support the effective mapping of heating and cooling demand across the coal workings areas, providing a way to quickly understand and analyse the distribution of infrastructure and development, and seeing which areas could benefit most from the initiative. This project has reinforced the critical role that location data plays in supporting sustainability projects, and highlights how we can drive change for the future."

Richard Bond, Innovation and Engagement Director at the Coal Authority, said:

"We are delighted to have worked with OS, which has been so helpful in identifying which areas would benefit the most from this secure, low-carbon mine water heat initiative.

"We know from schemes, such as the recently commissioned Gateshead mine heat network, that this works in the UK. The wider associated benefits of low-carbon heat, levelling up, green jobs, and energy security will be very positive for Great Britain in many ways."

OS was able to provide the Coal Authority with its authoritative data and the dedicated expertise of a specialist employee thanks to the Public Sector Geospatial Agreement (PSGA). The Coal Authority identified that location data is critical to achieving their objectives and through this collaboration. OS Addressbase Plus, the OS NGD API – Features and datasets including OS NGD Land Use, OS NGD Named Features, and OS NGD Boundaries were used to support the project.

The data from this new project can be viewed on the interactive map viewer on the Coal Authority website.