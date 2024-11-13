NHS Wales
Exploring the public health impact of climate change during Wales Climate Week
Public Health Wales is supporting Wales Climate Week, a national event that brings together decision-makers, stakeholders, community groups and people from across Wales to learn and explore ways to tackle and adapt to climate change.
PHW will host two events on Thursday 14 November to explore the impacts of climate change on all aspects of our lives including health and social care systems, food production, energy and transport.
The disproportionate impact of climate change on communities in Wales will be a focus throughout the events.
Wales Climate Week is led by Welsh Government to support its new national Climate Adaptation Strategy which sets out a vision of what a Wales well-adapted to our changing climate looks like and the actions we can all take to get there. The five day virtual conference includes a series of experts, keynote speakers and interactive sessions on the impact of climate change.
Tackling the public health effects of climate change is a key strategic priority for Public Health Wales.
Rebecca Masters, consultant in public health, will chair one of Thursday’s events. She said:
“Climate change is the biggest global health threat this century. It is already affecting the health and wellbeing of people in Wales, and we know that some communities in Wales are likely to be more affected than others.
“As the national public health organisation for Wales we are working to build a future that protects both people and planet. That’s why we are working to understand and address the impact of climate change by working with our colleagues in health and social care, those in government and across wider society to promote action.
“Wales Climate Week is an opportunity to delve a bit deeper into ways in which we can tackle and adapt to climate change to ensure we can build a more resilient and healthier future.”
Details of the events hosted by Public Health Wales on Thursday 14 November are below and you can click here to sign up.
- 10.15 – 11.15 Protecting people from the health impacts of climate change - understanding and adapting to health impacts
- 14.45 – 15.45 Health co-benefits of climate action
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/exploring-the-public-health-impact-of-climate-change-during-wales-climate-week/
