Association for Project Management
|Printable version
Exploring the world of Artificial Intelligence
Association for Project Management (APM) has published two new research reports through its Research Fund which explores the topic of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its impact on the project profession.
Artificial intelligence in project management, led by Nicholas Dacre, Associate Professor of Project Management at Southampton Business School and Fredrik Kockum, PhD candidate researcher, University of Southampton Business School, explores the general perception of AI and the ease of use of AI technology within projects. It highlights how it can support project planning and can enhance decision-making and problem-solving. The report’s key findings include:
- AI enhances decision-making in projects
- AI supports problem-solving functions
- AI is most likely to be used during project planning
- AI improves efficiency when analysing large volumes of data in projects
- AI has the potential to increase project success and mitigate project failure
- There is a positive correlation between the level of project complexity and the perceived usefulness of AI
Dr Dacre yesterday said:
"This very exciting research represents the culmination of over two years’ worth of engagement with the project management community. Our findings indicate that AI can enhance decision-making, improve the efficiency of project data analytics, and can increase project success."
Can artificial intelligence learn to be a project professional? led by Dr Ian Stewart, Reader in Project Management Education, University of Manchester and Dr Kun Wang, Engineering Project Management Lecturer, University of Manchester, provides insights on the benefits and limitations of AI for the project professional. The research aims to identify AI-aware project managers' beliefs, opinions and expectations regarding AI in the project management profession. The research evaluates these, using the sociology of professions and AI expert opinion, as to how realistic those expectations are and the possible implications for the professional status of project management.
Dr Kun Wang yesterday said:
“This research enables project management professionals to reflect on defensible competencies in front of AI. It motivates professional associations, employers and practitioners to rethink development approaches to build professionalism in the trend of developing AI technologies."
You can download both reports here
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/exploring-the-world-of-artificial-intelligence/
- RESOURCES
- MEMBERSHIP
- CHARTERED STANDARD
- QUALIFICATIONS AND TRAINING
- JOBS AND CAREERS
- NEWS AND OPINION
- COMMUNITY
- EVENTS
- BOOKS
Latest News from
Association for Project Management
Great showing for APM at European Academy of Management conference27/06/2022 10:20:00
Association for Project Management (APM) showcased its research to some of the world’s leading business schools at a major international management conference.
We ask people to deliver projects with big people impacts, without really understanding human behaviour – are we crazy?24/06/2022 16:20:00
Blog posted by: Carole Osterweil, 23 Jun 2022.
Reflections on five decades of incredible projects24/06/2022 11:20:00
Blog posted by: Mike Hine, 21 Jun 2022.
Distractions are damaging your project productivity16/06/2022 16:20:00
Blog posted by: Paul Naybour, 14 Jun 2022.
Can risk management be made exciting?10/06/2022 16:20:00
Few would argue that there’s anything more important than managing risk when it comes to planning and delivering a project. But risk management isn’t solely the responsibility of a project manager.
Evan Davis on measuring project success07/06/2022 10:20:00
Blog posted by: Emma De Vita, 06 Jun 2022.
How Portsmouth is leaving its rivals in the shade06/06/2022 16:20:00
Blog posted by: David Craik, 01 Jun 2022.
Not applying learnings from projects impacting bottom line for businesses, APM survey finds24/05/2022 10:20:00
Despite the increasing adoption of project-based ways of working among senior business leaders, many are still failing to identify and apply learnings from ongoing and completed projects, Association for Project Management (APM) has found.