Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Ex-police employee caught leaking information about Operation Venetic is jailed
A police employee who leaked sensitive information about a covert investigation into organised crime has been jailed
Natalie Mottram, 25, tipped off a friend about Operation Venetic – a National Crime Agency-led investigation into the UK takedown of the encrypted communications platform EncroChat.
As well as passing details about Operation Venetic to Jonathan Kay, 39, Mottram also informed Kay that officers had information relating to him following unauthorised checks on police systems.
Mottram told Kay that that law enforcement agencies were able to access the encrypted data of the Encrochat communications service.
Kay then passed this information to a friend who was an Encrochat user. On 24 April 2020, this same friend of Kay’s messaged another EncroChat user to relay the news.
After suspecting Mottram of being responsible for the leak, National Crime Agency (NCA) investigators asked Mottram to analyse a bogus intelligence log referring to Kay.
Under surveillance, she then drove to the home of Kay and his partner – who Mottram was close friends with – in Great Sankey, Warrington, on 12 June 2020.
The prosecution say this is when she corruptly told Kay about the false log.
Mottram was employed by Cheshire Police, but at the time of the offences was on secondment at the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU) as an intelligence analyst.
On August 18, 2023, at Liverpool Crown Court, she admitted misconduct in public office, perverting the course of justice and unauthorised access to computer material.
Kay previously pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice on 9 June 2023.
Today at Liverpool Crown Court, Mottram was jailed for three years and nine months, while Kay received two years and six months' imprisonment.
Rosemary Ainslie, Head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “Mottram’s corrupt actions were a gross breach of trust and had the potential to be hugely damaging to a very important and large-scale investigation into EncroChat and organised crime.
“Operation Venetic is one of the most significant investigations in history of targeting serious and organised criminals - and has seen remarkable success.
“As part of her role, Mottram had access to sensitive intelligence, and she abused her position by disclosing key information about Operation Venetic to Kay.
“It is clear she displayed a flagrant disregard to policies around handling sensitive information and fell well below the standard expected of a police employee.
“The CPS will always work hard to prosecute this kind of corruption so that the public can have full confidence in the criminal justice system.”
Notes to editors
- Natalie Mottram, (DOB: 01/10/98), is of Warrington, Cheshire.
- Jonathan Kay, [DOB: 01/09/1984), is of Warrington, Cheshire.
- The prosecution offered no evidence against another woman for a charge of perverting the course of justice.
- Under Operation Venetic so far, across UK law enforcement, 3,147 suspects have been arrested and 1,240 offenders have been convicted.
- The CPS Special Crime Division deals with the most complex and sensitive cases in England and Wales including disasters, serious criminal allegations against police officers, corporate manslaughter and election offences.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/ex-police-employee-caught-leaking-information-about-operation-venetic-jailed
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Former children’s holiday camp manager jailed for online child sex abuse offences03/11/2023 13:10:00
A former children’s holiday camp manager who posed as a teenage girl in order to groom children online has been jailed.
Organised crime group who conspired to import £11m of cocaine hidden in shipment of bananas jailed02/11/2023 11:33:00
Four men have been jailed a combined total of 62 years for conspiring to import 139kg of cocaine into the country hidden in a shipment of bananas.
Man jailed for attempted murder of woman in Cheltenham31/10/2023 15:25:00
A man has been jailed for life for the attempted murder of a woman outside a leisure centre in Cheltenham in March this year.
Woman convicted of aiding FGM of young girl abroad in legal first27/10/2023 16:15:00
A woman has been found guilty of aiding the female genital mutilation of a young girl in Kenya in the first conviction of its kind.
£2million home and large pensions sold to repay fraudsters’ court order27/10/2023 10:20:00
Asset Recovery prosecution specialists have recovered a further £2.7million from two defendants following one of the largest multi-million-pound VAT fraud operations brought to justice by CPS and HMRC.
A former police officer jailed for life for over 160 child sexual offences26/10/2023 14:33:00
A former police officer for South Wales Police has been jailed after admitting to over 160 offences of child sexual abuse against victims as young as 10-years-old.
New agreement gives victims of alleged crimes by armed forces personnel their say in the criminal justice process26/10/2023 13:10:00
For the first time, the views of victims will be considered when deciding whether criminal cases involving a member of the armed forces should be dealt with by the civilian or military justice system in England and Wales.
Man admits sending abusive email to Angela Rayner MP23/10/2023 14:20:00
A man has admitted sending a vile and abusive email to MP Angela Rayner following the publication of a national newspaper article about the politician.