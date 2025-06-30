RUSI
|Printable version
Export Controls Accelerate China’s Quantum Supply Chain
When export controls are seen as a tool to limit competitors’ technology advancements, they can have unintended consequences. Such is the case for quantum technologies, where export controls accelerate a localized quantum supply chain in China.
The development of quantum technologies is anticipated to bring both foundational capability advances to commercial and dual-use applications, including to computing, sensing, and the transfer of information. This makes quantum technologies a global political priority, including in the UK and the EU. Under the Biden administration, US leadership in quantum and other ‘force-multiplying’ technologies, such as advanced semiconductors, have become a key national security imperative.
The US has therefore intensified its export controls on quantum technologies aimed at China over the past year. These measures have resulted in disruptions to China’s quantum hardware and talent development, but they also accelerated China’s domestic quantum supply chain. By forcing leading laboratories and quantum start-ups to rapidly iterate with domestic suppliers in replacing foreign dependencies, export controls brought the demand side on board with Chinese localisation efforts.
On the supply side, the basis for a self-reliant Chinese quantum supply chain was created years ago by strong government support and indications of US quantum controls as early as 2018. Now, with a parallel quantum ecosystem rapidly emerging, it is only a matter of time until exports from Chinese suppliers arrive in Europe. This presents both risks and opportunities.
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/export-controls-accelerate-chinas-quantum-supply-chain
Latest News from
RUSI
All About Trump: the 2025 NATO Hague Summit30/06/2025 12:25:00
At this year’s NATO Summit, Donald Trump won, Ukraine lost, Europe rolled out the red carpet and exposed the total psychological dependency on the US.
National Security Strategy: RUSI Reaction27/06/2025 14:15:00
The release of the National Security Strategy lays out a troubling picture of the UK's place in an increasingly hostile and volatile world.
Russia is Now Actively Funding North Korea’s Nuclear Programme26/06/2025 14:25:00
The global effort to disrupt proliferation financing is becalmed. A new body responsible for monitoring North Korea’s nuclear ambition reveals why this needs to change.
NATO’s High-Stakes Summit: Buying Time to Fill the Gaps24/06/2025 16:15:00
NATO’s summit in the Hague will set an historic target of 5% of GDP on defence. Allies hope this can buy enough time to fill current capability gaps, deter an aggressive Russia, and keep Donald Trump committed to the transatlantic alliance and the defence of Europe.
RUSI Experts React to US Strikes on Iran's Nuclear Facilities24/06/2025 14:25:00
Our experts comment on the US strikes of three Iranian nuclear facilities at Isfahan, Natanz and Fordow.
RUSI's Trench Gascoigne Essay Prize is Now Open to Entries for 202524/06/2025 09:25:00
The Trench Gascoigne Essay Prize is RUSI's annual competition for original writing on contemporary issues of national and international defence and security.
Operation Sindoor and India-Pakistan’s Escalated Rivalry in Cyberspace23/06/2025 14:25:00
The recent conflict between India and Pakistan was another instance of cyber warfare in parallel with kinetic attacks, with increased activity in the information space.
Canada’s Overdue Defence Ambition20/06/2025 14:25:00
Canada will be spending 2% of its gross domestic product on defence within the next fiscal year.
The Israel-Iran Conflict and the Oil Market: Strategic Consequences19/06/2025 14:25:00
Geopolitical shocks continue to impact the oil market as prices spike in response to the Israel-Iran conflict. With the US mulling an attack on Iranian nuclear enrichment facilities in Fordow, the Strait of Hormuz is one of Iran’s few remaining deterrents.