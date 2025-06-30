Export Controls Accelerate China’s Quantum Supply Chain

When export controls are seen as a tool to limit competitors’ technology advancements, they can have unintended consequences. Such is the case for quantum technologies, where export controls accelerate a localized quantum supply chain in China.

The development of quantum technologies is anticipated to bring both foundational capability advances to commercial and dual-use applications, including to computing, sensing, and the transfer of information. This makes quantum technologies a global political priority, including in the UK and the EU. Under the Biden administration, US leadership in quantum and other ‘force-multiplying’ technologies, such as advanced semiconductors, have become a key national security imperative.

The US has therefore intensified its export controls on quantum technologies aimed at China over the past year. These measures have resulted in disruptions to China’s quantum hardware and talent development, but they also accelerated China’s domestic quantum supply chain. By forcing leading laboratories and quantum start-ups to rapidly iterate with domestic suppliers in replacing foreign dependencies, export controls brought the demand side on board with Chinese localisation efforts.

On the supply side, the basis for a self-reliant Chinese quantum supply chain was created years ago by strong government support and indications of US quantum controls as early as 2018. Now, with a parallel quantum ecosystem rapidly emerging, it is only a matter of time until exports from Chinese suppliers arrive in Europe. This presents both risks and opportunities.

