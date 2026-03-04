Department for Business & Trade
Export masterclasses to help Scottish businesses forge EU trade links
Events from Scotland Office in partnership with local chambers of commerce in Glasgow, Dundee, Edinburgh and Inverness will 'turn Scottish business export potential into reality'
Scottish businesses are set to benefit from expert insight and guidance about exporting to the EU at a series of UK Government events this month.
The Scotland Office will host two-day sessions in Glasgow, Dundee, Edinburgh and Inverness, aimed primarily at Scottish small and medium enterprises (SMEs) looking to either re-establish their presence in Europe or begin exporting to EU countries for the first time.
Delivered in partnership with local Chambers of Commerce, UK Business Centre Lille, the Department for Business and Trade, Scottish Enterprise, and British Chambers of Commerce from the Netherlands, the EU Export Masterclasses will combine guidance on customs, regulations, product standards with market-intelligence sharing and sessions on accessing finance.
Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander yesterday said:
These masterclasses will help turn Scottish business export potential into reality, and I strongly encourage any company considering expanding into the European market to come along.
The UK Government is backing Scottish businesses at home and abroad. Our EU trade agreement alongside other deals with India, South Korea and the US are helping to kickstart economic growth in Scotland and a decade of national renewal.
Minister for Trade Chris Bryant yesterday said:
Scotland’s innovators should be competing and winning in Europe and these masterclasses will give businesses the guidance and confidence they need to break into European markets, navigate the rules and unlock new opportunities for growth.
The masterclasses will enable Scottish businesses to take advantage of the UK’s landmark 2025 trade agreement with the EU.
By significantly cutting the red tape that previously burdened exporters, this deal has streamlined the movement of food and drink products and removed many routine sanitary checks on animal and plant goods. This progress sits alongside other major trade successes secured by the UK Government over the past year, including deals with the US, India and South Korea.
To provide targeted and tailored advice, each city will also focus on two key sectors which are particularly pertinent. Details are below alongside dates and links where businesses can register to attend.
- Glasgow (9th-10th March) – Tech and Life Sciences
- Dundee (11th-12th March) – Life sciences (spotlighting agri-tech) and Manufacturing
- Edinburgh (16th-17th March) – Food and Drink and Professional Services
- Inverness (18th-19th March) – Food and Drink and Energy
Artus Galiay, Director UK/Ireland at Nord France Invest and co-founder of UKBC Lille, yesterday said:
This masterclass is about turning questions into clear, actionable next steps. The UK Business Centre Lille can support Scottish companies with tailored advice, trusted local introductions and real-time guidance.
It includes clarifying routes to market and regulatory requirements, identifying partners and establishing a presence on the ground, so they can unlock EU opportunities and grow with confidence. We’re delighted to be partnering with the Scotland Office on this action.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/export-masterclasses-to-help-scottish-businesses-forge-eu-trade-links
