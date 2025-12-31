UK Export Finance
Exporter's contributions celebrated in King’s New Year’s Honours List 2026
A New Year’s honour awarded to UKEF customer
Tim Reid, CEO of UK Export Finance (UKEF), congratulates Rich Clothier, Managing Director of Wyke Farms, on receiving an honour in His Majesty the King’s New Year Honours List for services to sustainable agriculture and food production.
Rich was nominated by UKEF in recognition of his outstanding contribution to sustainable farming and his success in taking British food products to global markets. UKEF has worked with Wyke Farms to support their international growth, helping them reach customers in more than 160 countries. As the UK’s largest independent cheese producer, Wyke Farms demonstrates how British businesses can compete on the world stage whilst leading the way in environmental innovation. The company’s operations are powered by 100% renewable energy, setting new standards for sustainable food production.
Tim Reid, CEO at UK Export Finance, said:
I want to congratulate Rich on this thoroughly deserved honour.
As a third-generation cheesemaker, Rich continues a tradition of producing cheddar locally that started in 1861. Wyke Farms employs 360 people in Somerset and exports around the world whilst making significant innovations in sustainable food production. Rich’s commitment to combining traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge sustainability makes him an exemplary ambassador for British business.
