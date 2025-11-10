Innovation Agency
|Printable version
Exporting Ideas, Importing Innovation: North West’s Dublin visit
The spirit of innovation and international collaboration was alive as a vibrant trade delegation – representing nine health and life sciences companies from Greater Manchester and three from the Liverpool City Region – embarked on a two-day mission to Dublin, Ireland. Over two days in November, our group set out not just to observe, but to actively engage with the dynamic Irish health care sector, seeking fresh opportunities for collaboration and growth.
Health Innovation North West Coast was one of the partners in the delegation led by Steve Rotheram, Mayor of Liverpool City Region and Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester.
I was proud to represent our organisation, along with senior members from both combined authorities, business growth experts, and innovation trailblazers. It was a privilege to stand alongside Liz-Ashall Payne from Orcha, Gareth Bartlett and Simon Bowers from Blinx Healthcare and Iain Pritchard from Bachem—each representing the North West Coast region with inspiring success stories.
Our packed itinerary kicked off with a warm welcome in Dublin, followed by a market insight session at the British Embassy. Here, delegates gained invaluable perspectives on Ireland’s health care reforms, notably the ambitious Sláintecare programme. Over lunch, conversations buzzed with ideas and new connections. The afternoon brought us to the Health Innovation Hub at St James’s Hospital, where Dr Jonathan Moran and Jane O’Flynn showcased Ireland's healthcare innovation activity delivered by Health Innovation Hub Ireland (HIHI). The parallels between Health Innovation Hub Ireland and England’s Health Innovation Network were striking, with both committed to nurturing innovation across respective health systems. The evening reception at the British Ambassador’s residence was a highlight, bringing together UK and Irish stakeholders for lively networking and shared vision.
Day two saw us exploring NovaUCD, University College Dublin’s renowned innovation hub, engaging with early-stage companies and soaking up the energy of Ireland’s thriving life sciences ecosystem. The visit culminated in a roundtable at the Clayton Hotel, chaired by John Moran, Limerick’s first elected mayor, and our own regional leaders, focusing on shared learning and future collaboration.
Throughout the mission, delegates discovered real opportunities for partnership, knowledge exchange and market entry. The trip reinforced the power of cross-border cooperation in driving health care innovation and improving patient outcomes. Liverpool and Manchester’s historic ties with Ireland, coupled with ever-improving connectivity, are opening fantastic export opportunities for both Irish and UK businesses.
I’m excited to build on these links and look forward to welcoming a return delegation soon—here’s to even closer collaboration in the months ahead!
Original article link: https://www.healthinnovationnwc.nhs.uk/news/Exporting-Ideas-Importing-Innovation-North-Wests-Dublin-visit
|
Latest News from
Innovation Agency
Initiative brings high blood pressure under control07/11/2025 15:20:00
Patients in Cheshire and Merseyside are benefiting from an innovative project to improve the management of high blood pressure (BP).
Perinatal care package continues to deliver04/11/2025 09:10:00
A package of measures aimed at boosting care for preterm babies and their families continues to deliver improvements five years after its introduction.
Partnerships pave the way to better outcomes29/10/2025 09:10:00
The incoming chief executive of NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria has urged health and care leaders to strengthen cross-sector partnerships to help the region tackle its most intractable challenges.
Hospitals trial test to speed up diagnosis of children with infections28/10/2025 09:10:00
An innovative 15-minute blood test which can fast-track the diagnosis of children with potentially life-threatening conditions is being trialled by the NHS in Liverpool this winter.
Novartis partnership opportunity for “best access to the best care”24/10/2025 12:25:00
Senior health and life science leaders from across Cheshire and Merseyside (C&M), Novartis UK and the Office for Life Sciences, met in Liverpool for a full day of in-person learning to set ambitions and agree priorities for an exciting new partnership.
Health Innovation North 2025: Innovation in a time of change08/10/2025 10:25:00
The four northern Health Innovation Networks were proud to come together in Leeds on 1 Oct 2025 to convene the second Health Innovation North conference.
Empowering patients and upskilling clinicians to tackle overprescribing03/10/2025 12:25:00
As the Health Innovation Network’s Polypharmacy: Getting the Balance Right programme draws to a close, a suite of new reports highlights its transformative impact on patient safety and clinical practice across England.
Nuclear industry shares experience in robotics innovation26/09/2025 09:10:00
Health Innovation North West Coast’s business development and digital teams recently visited RAICo (Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Collaboration) in Whitehaven, Cumbria to learn about the UK nuclear industry’s development of robotic technology to meet needs for the a wide range of nuclear decommissioning sites (including the nearby Sellafield site) and fusion engineering projects.