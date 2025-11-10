Exporting Ideas, Importing Innovation: North West’s Dublin visit

The spirit of innovation and international collaboration was alive as a vibrant trade delegation – representing nine health and life sciences companies from Greater Manchester and three from the Liverpool City Region – embarked on a two-day mission to Dublin, Ireland. Over two days in November, our group set out not just to observe, but to actively engage with the dynamic Irish health care sector, seeking fresh opportunities for collaboration and growth.

Health Innovation North West Coast was one of the partners in the delegation led by Steve Rotheram, Mayor of Liverpool City Region and Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester.

I was proud to represent our organisation, along with senior members from both combined authorities, business growth experts, and innovation trailblazers. It was a privilege to stand alongside Liz-Ashall Payne from Orcha, Gareth Bartlett and Simon Bowers from Blinx Healthcare and Iain Pritchard from Bachem—each representing the North West Coast region with inspiring success stories.

Our packed itinerary kicked off with a warm welcome in Dublin, followed by a market insight session at the British Embassy. Here, delegates gained invaluable perspectives on Ireland’s health care reforms, notably the ambitious Sláintecare programme. Over lunch, conversations buzzed with ideas and new connections. The afternoon brought us to the Health Innovation Hub at St James’s Hospital, where Dr Jonathan Moran and Jane O’Flynn showcased Ireland's healthcare innovation activity delivered by Health Innovation Hub Ireland (HIHI). The parallels between Health Innovation Hub Ireland and England’s Health Innovation Network were striking, with both committed to nurturing innovation across respective health systems. The evening reception at the British Ambassador’s residence was a highlight, bringing together UK and Irish stakeholders for lively networking and shared vision.

Day two saw us exploring NovaUCD, University College Dublin’s renowned innovation hub, engaging with early-stage companies and soaking up the energy of Ireland’s thriving life sciences ecosystem. The visit culminated in a roundtable at the Clayton Hotel, chaired by John Moran, Limerick’s first elected mayor, and our own regional leaders, focusing on shared learning and future collaboration.

Throughout the mission, delegates discovered real opportunities for partnership, knowledge exchange and market entry. The trip reinforced the power of cross-border cooperation in driving health care innovation and improving patient outcomes. Liverpool and Manchester’s historic ties with Ireland, coupled with ever-improving connectivity, are opening fantastic export opportunities for both Irish and UK businesses.

I’m excited to build on these links and look forward to welcoming a return delegation soon—here’s to even closer collaboration in the months ahead!