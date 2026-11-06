Crown Prosecution Service
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Ex-schoolteacher jailed for further rape and multiple child sexual abuse offences
A former maths teacher has been imprisoned for an additional 10 years for new sexual offences against 12 teenage girls.
Syed Shahreear Ahmed, 38, who is already serving a 20-year sentence, has been sentenced for 37 further criminal offences including rape, sexual assault, sexual activity with a child, making indecent images of a child and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. He was sentenced to 13 year sentence comprising of 10 years custodial element and a 3 year extended licence at Southwark Crown Court on 5 November 2026.
At a previous hearing on the 29th September 2025, Ahmed was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for committing serious sexual offences against girls.
Ahmed was a maths teacher at a secondary school in Essex until he resigned after his arrest in May 2023.
The investigation by the Metropolitan Police into Ahmed re-commenced after he had been sentenced in 2025 after further criminal allegations were uncovered. Interrogation of his mobile phones identified further girls that he had been in contact with. Ahmed had been engaging in online sexual communication with those victims and had caused some of them to engage in sexual activity at his request. He also made arrangements to meet some of his victims, travelling to meet them in his car where he went on to commit serious sexual offences, including rape.
Claire Brinton, Specialist Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service said:
“Syed Ahmed pretended to be a teenage boy to target his young victims via social media platforms, where he groomed and exploited them for his sexual gratification.
“Some of his sexual abuse took place online, but he also arranged to meet some of his victims so that he could commit further sexual offences, including rape. All of his victims were under 18 years of age, some as young as 14.
“His predatory behaviour is all the more shocking because he was a teacher who had been trained in safeguarding children.
“We know that sexual abuse can have a devastating impact. I hope that the sentence imposed brings some comfort to Ahmed’s victims.
“This sentence sends a clear message that the CPS will pursue justice and prosecute those who sexually exploit children both in person and online.
“I encourage any victims of child sexual abuse and sexual violence to report the crimes committed against them to the police. You are not alone and there is always help available.”
To deal with some of the more complex and challenging child sexual abuse cases like this, the CPS has established a dedicated Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit to share specialist understanding, build strong cases and increase the amount of successful prosecutions.
Detective Chief Inspector Brian Kelleher, from the Met's Specialist Crime Command, said:
“Predatory offenders like Ahmed represent a serious and evolving threat to children. He used fake online identities to manipulate and exploit young people, demonstrating the calculated lengths some offenders will go to in order to target children.
“This case demonstrates our determination to pursue every line of enquiry, even after an offender has been convicted. Through specialist investigations and digital evidence, detectives identified further victims and built a fuller picture of Ahmed's offending.
“The bravery of the victims has been central to bringing Ahmed to justice and helping protect other children from harm. We remain committed to identifying, pursuing and bringing to justice those who seek to exploit children, both online and offline.”
Notes to Editors
- Syed Shahreear Ahmed, (DOB: 21/9/1988) Ilford, London, has been sentenced for 37 counts at Southwark Crown Court and was imposed with 13 year sentence comprising of 10 years custodial element and a 3 year extended licence on 5 November 2026 for the following offences
- Three counts of meeting a child following sexual grooming- Six counts of sexual assault
- Seven counts of rape
- Three counts of taking indecent images of a child
- Six counts of sexual communications with a child
- Five counts of making indecent images of a child
- Four counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity
- One count of arranging the commission of a child sexual offence
- One count of causing a child to be sexually exploited
- One count of blackmail
- A complainant has the right to anonymity under section 1 of the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act 1992
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/national-news/news/ex-schoolteacher-jailed-further-rape-and-multiple-child-sexual-abuse-offences
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