Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
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Ex-South Wales Police officer charged with rape, non-fatal strangulation and misconduct in public office
A former South Wales Police officer is due to appear in court charged with two counts of rape and one count of non-fatal strangulation following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
Ex-constable Rikki Hall, aged 33, who resigned during our investigation and was based in Swansea, is alleged to have raped and strangled a woman in the city, while on duty, in February 2024.
He has also been charged with possession of a firearm, contrary to section 5(1)(b) of the Firearms Act 1968, and two counts of misconduct in public office,
He will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on 27 August 2026.
Our investigation began in February 2024 following a mandatory conduct referral from South Wales Police. A substantial file of material was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in February 2025 and following further lines of enquiry being undertaken, charges were authorised by the CPS.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/ex-south-wales-police-officer-charged-rape-non-fatal-strangulation-and-misconduct-public
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