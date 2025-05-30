Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Ex-Sussex Police investigator charged with MIPO for allegedly pursuing improper relationship
A former Sussex Police investigator has been charged with misconduct in public office (MIPO), following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Ex-police staff member David Gamlin, 58, who was based at Worthing CID, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 2 June 2025 to face the MIPO charge.
It relates to an allegation that between June 2021 and September 2021 the former staff member pursued personal contact and engaged in a sexual relationship with a woman, who was in a vulnerable situation and who he met while leading a police investigation where she was the complainant.
The IOPC’s investigation began in September 2021 following a mandatory conduct referral from Sussex Police. After concluding our investigation in August 2022, we referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service which requested we complete further work before they decided to charge Mr Gamlin with the offence.
He left the force in March 2023.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/ex-sussex-police-investigator-charged-mipo-allegedly-pursuing-improper-relationship
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Former Greater Manchester Police inspector would have been dismissed for contacting adult sex workers on and off duty29/05/2025 17:05:00
A former Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer will be barred from policing after contacting adult sex workers while on and off duty over a five and a half year period.
Sussex officers cleared of assault charges after elderly disabled man PAVA sprayed and Tasered in care home29/05/2025 09:25:00
Sussex Police Constables Stephen Smith and Rachel Comotto have been acquitted of charges of assault occasioning actual bodily-harm, following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into their use of force against 92-year-old care home resident Donald Burgess, including the use of Taser and PAVA spray, in June 2022.
IOPC investigation begins following death of man arrested by Greater Manchester Police28/05/2025 13:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances of the death of a man after he was arrested and became unwell while in police custody.
Police constable who dragged woman from Birmingham property is dismissed for gross misconduct26/05/2025 11:15:00
A West Midlands Police officer has been dismissed over his treatment of a woman he dragged from a Birmingham property using handcuffs and left on a driveway in a partial state of undress after she disputed her eviction.
IOPC statement following inquest into the death of Sean Fitzgerald22/05/2025 12:25:00
IOPC statement given yesterday following inquest into the death of Sean Fitzgerald.
Nottinghamshire Police officer dismissed over use of force on child20/05/2025 12:25:00
A Nottinghamshire Police officer has been dismissed after allegations of using excessive force during the detention a 16-year-old girl inside a police vehicle were proven.
Investigation into Merseyside Police shooting of man in Huyton continuing19/05/2025 14:32:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into the circumstances surrounding the police shooting of a man at an address in Huyton by Merseyside Police on Wednesday (14 May) is continuing.
Ex-Sussex Police officer, facing trial for rape, charged with 18 further offences relating to computer misuse19/05/2025 11:15:00
A former Sussex Police officer, currently facing trial for rape and sexual assault charges following our investigation, has been charged with 18 further criminal offences.
IOPC to investigate complaints over woman’s search and detention by Greater Manchester Police19/05/2025 10:15:00
The IOPC has concluded that a woman’s complaints relating to her interactions with Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers while in custody – including how she was searched - should now be independently investigated.