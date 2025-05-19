Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Ex-Sussex Police officer, facing trial for rape, charged with 18 further offences relating to computer misuse
A former Sussex Police officer, currently facing trial for rape and sexual assault charges following our investigation, has been charged with 18 further criminal offences.
Ex-PC Christopher Mallet, 40, who was a police constable based at Horsham, is due appear at Guildford Magistrates’ Court on 19 May charged with:
- three counts of corrupt or other improper exercise of police powers and privileges
- five counts of unauthorised access to computer material
- five counts of unlawful disclosure of personal data
- five counts of unlawful retention of personal data.
- 3 x counts of corrupt or other improper exercise of police powers and privileges, contrary to section 26(1) of the Criminal Justice and Courts Act 2015
- 5 x counts of unauthorised access to computer material, contrary to section 1(1) of the Computer Misuse Act 1990
- 5 x counts of unlawful disclosure of personal data, contrary to section 170(1)(a) of the Data Protection Act 2018
- 5 x counts of unlawful retention of personal data, contrary to section 170(1)(c) of the Data Protection Act 2018
The new charges relate to allegations he abused his powers to find out personal information about women that he came into contact with during the course of his policing duties. He left the force in 2019.
Mr Mallet is due to appear at Guildford Crown Court for trial on 23 March 2026 on the rape and sexual assault charges, which relate to an alleged off-duty incident in May 2019.
Our investigation into Mr Mallet began in May 2019 following a mandatory conduct referral from Sussex Police. In March 2021, we sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the rape and sexual assault charges in October 2024. After further liaison with the CPS, we carried out additional enquiries and sent a second file of evidence in March 2025, resulting in the CPS authorising the latest charges.
The full charges authorised by the CPS in April 2025 are:
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/ex-sussex-police-officer-facing-trial-rape-charged-18-further-offences-relating-computer
