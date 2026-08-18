Extend Child Benefit for your teen before 31 August

Parents have until 31 August to extend Child Benefit for their 16 to 19-year-olds who are continuing in non-advanced approved education or training.

Parents of 16 to 19-year-olds starting further education or approved training courses must extend their Child Benefit claim by 31 August or payments will stop automatically.

GCSE results day on 20 August is a key moment for teenagers to decide their next steps.

Parents can extend their claim in minutes using the HMRC app or GOV.UK.

Parents of 16 to 19-year-olds have just 2 weeks left to tell HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) whether their child will continue in non-advanced approved education or training, or they risk missing out on Child Benefit payments.

This Thursday (20 August), hundreds of thousands of teenagers will get their GCSE results and start planning their next move.

For families whose teenager is staying in non-advanced approved education or training, Child Benefit can continue, but only if parents act before 31 August.

Parents can extend their claim in minutes using the HMRC app or on GOV.UK. Those who received a letter from HMRC can also scan the QR code to go straight to the digital service. Payments will stop automatically for anyone who hasn’t responded by the deadline.

More than 372,000 parents have already extended their Child Benefit payment digitally ahead of the deadline.

Child Benefit is worth up to £1,406.60 a year for the eldest or only child, and up to £930.80 a year for each additional child.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Chief Customer Officer, yesterday said:

Exam results season is a big moment for teenagers deciding their next steps, and it’s the perfect time for parents to confirm those plans with us. Child Benefit is a vital source of support for many families and we don’t want anyone to miss out. It only takes a few minutes using the HMRC app or GOV.UK, so make sure you’re receiving the payments you’re entitled to.

Child Benefit continues for children in full-time, non-advanced education, including A levels, T levels, Scottish Highers, NVQs up to level 3, and certain approved training schemes. A full list of approved education routes is available on GOV.UK.

Parents whose child’s plans change, for example if they leave education or start a paid apprenticeship, must tell HMRC straight away to avoid being overpaid.

If a Child Benefit claimant or their partner has an individual adjusted net income of more than £60,000, the higher earner may need to pay the High Income Child Benefit Charge (HICBC). Use the Child Benefit tax calculator on GOV.UK to find out how much HICBC to pay. Eligible parents can pay through their PAYE tax code using the HICBC digital service, or through Self Assessment.

Further information

More information on Child Benefit for 16-19-year-olds

HMRC has written to approximately 1.5 million parents this year reminding them to extend their claim before 31 August.

Parents who cannot use the HMRC app or GOV.UK can extend their claim by post or phone using the details in their letter.

Child Benefit cannot be claimed for children doing a university degree, a standard apprenticeship in England, or a course that forms part of a job contract.

Parents only need to act if their teenager is starting a new course or qualifying training in September. Those already partway through a course previously notified to HMRC do not need to contact us.

Full-time education means more than an average of 12 hours a week of supervised study or course-related work experience. This includes home schooling. If a child has an illness or disability, they may be able to do fewer hours where this is appropriate for them.