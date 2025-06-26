Extension confirmed for programme that helps people with care and support needs to live independently

A Welsh Government programme that funds projects to help people with care and support needs live independently has been extended until at least March 2027.

The news that up to £60.5 million has been ring-fenced to allow the Housing with Care Fund to continue was yesterday (Wednesday, June 25) confirmed by Housing and Local Government Cabinet Secretary Jayne Bryant.

The Cabinet Secretary was visiting The Flowers in Merthyr Tydfil – a property owned by the local authority that has been redeveloped to provide bedspaces for up to 12 young people.

Thanks to £3.6m of Housing with Care funding, The Flowers will soon offer homes for longer term placements as well as beds for overnight crisis and emergency assessments and for short breaks for young people with additional needs.

The project is due to be completed in July 2025. Staff are currently being recruited, and it is due to open later this year.

Speaking from The Flowers, Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government Jayne Bryant yesterday said:

This is a wonderful redevelopment that will soon provide much needed accommodation and support for children in the local community. This is a great example of work carried out through our Housing with Care Fund and it gives me great pleasure to confirm its one-year extension today, underlining our commitment to the programme to the end of the Senedd term. This will safeguard the continuity of this important capital programme to ensure that projects still come forward in the final year of government to support children as well older people, people with learning disabilities, people with mental health needs and carers. The extension of HCF will also bring it in line with IRCF (Integration and Rebalancing Capital Fund), together the funds will continue to deliver projects that meet the needs of people with care and support need.

Cllr Louise Minett-Vokes, Cabinet Member for Social Care yesterday said: