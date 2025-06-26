Welsh Government
|Printable version
Extension confirmed for programme that helps people with care and support needs to live independently
A Welsh Government programme that funds projects to help people with care and support needs live independently has been extended until at least March 2027.
The news that up to £60.5 million has been ring-fenced to allow the Housing with Care Fund to continue was yesterday (Wednesday, June 25) confirmed by Housing and Local Government Cabinet Secretary Jayne Bryant.
The Cabinet Secretary was visiting The Flowers in Merthyr Tydfil – a property owned by the local authority that has been redeveloped to provide bedspaces for up to 12 young people.
Thanks to £3.6m of Housing with Care funding, The Flowers will soon offer homes for longer term placements as well as beds for overnight crisis and emergency assessments and for short breaks for young people with additional needs.
The project is due to be completed in July 2025. Staff are currently being recruited, and it is due to open later this year.
Speaking from The Flowers, Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government Jayne Bryant yesterday said:
This is a wonderful redevelopment that will soon provide much needed accommodation and support for children in the local community.
This is a great example of work carried out through our Housing with Care Fund and it gives me great pleasure to confirm its one-year extension today, underlining our commitment to the programme to the end of the Senedd term.
This will safeguard the continuity of this important capital programme to ensure that projects still come forward in the final year of government to support children as well older people, people with learning disabilities, people with mental health needs and carers.
The extension of HCF will also bring it in line with IRCF (Integration and Rebalancing Capital Fund), together the funds will continue to deliver projects that meet the needs of people with care and support need.
Cllr Louise Minett-Vokes, Cabinet Member for Social Care yesterday said:
We're dedicated to helping people with care and support needs live independently, and The Flowers is a shining example of this mission in action.
The extension of the Housing with Care Fund is a significant step towards providing essential accommodation and support for those in need. This continued commitment to the program demonstrates a dedication to improving the lives of children, older individuals, and others with care and support needs.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/extension-confirmed-programme-helps-people-care-and-support-needs-live-independently
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Planning reforms set to speed up infrastructure decisions and create jobs26/06/2025 17:05:00
Reforms aimed at making Wales the fastest country in the UK for determining planning applications, creating new jobs and driving economic growth have been unveiled.
Potholes across Wales fixed and prevented with local government fund26/06/2025 10:20:00
Local roads across Wales are being fixed as work begins as a result of a scheme which is unlocking up to £120m for local councils.
Supporting offshore wind to power economic growth and create jobs25/06/2025 14:20:00
A new comprehensive action plan aims to maximise Wales' offshore wind potential and secure long-term economic benefits.
Welsh Government salutes our Armed Forces25/06/2025 13:20:00
The Welsh Government is proudly celebrating Armed Forces Week, honouring the contribution of veterans, serving personnel, and their families as communities across Wales prepare for a series of special events.
Record £107 million for energy-saving public sector projects25/06/2025 11:05:00
The Welsh Government Energy Service (WGES) provided a record £107.7 million in grant funding to help public sector organisations deliver energy efficient projects across Wales.
40,000 jobs supported by £600 million this government term25/06/2025 09:05:00
Direct Welsh Government investment in businesses totalling in excess of £600 million has seen more than 40,000 jobs created or safeguarded across Wales during this government term.
Welsh Government and Pride Cymru partner for grassroots Pride events24/06/2025 14:05:00
The Welsh Government yesterday announced a new partnership with Pride Cymru to administer the successful Grassroots Pride fund for 2025 to 2026, ensuring LGBTQ+ communities in towns and villages across Wales continue to benefit from local celebrations.
Statement from the Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning: UK Government Industrial Strategy24/06/2025 11:05:00
Statement given yesterday from the Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning: UK Government Industrial Strategy.
Upgrading Wales’ ambulances24/06/2025 09:05:00
Modern ambulances will be responding to emergency 999 calls across Wales, thanks to £22.45 million investment by the Welsh Government.