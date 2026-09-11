Extension proposal for Surrey Hills National Landscape submitted

Natural England submits proposal to the secretary of state for the environment to extend the boundary of the Surrey Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Natural England has submitted a proposal to the secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs to extend the boundary of the Surrey Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

The proposal, if confirmed by the secretary of state, would see an additional 129km² included within the Surrey Hills recognised for its outstanding natural beauty. This would extend the existing Surrey Hills National Landscape by 30.5 per cent.

Graham Horton, Thames Solent area deputy director for Natural England, said:

The Surrey Hills is one of our nation’s most cherished landscapes, loved by the people who live here and by the millions who come to enjoy its beauty, wildlife and sense of tranquillity. Extending the national landscape designation will help protect even more of this special place, ensuring that future generations can experience and enjoy it in the same way we do today. This submission is the culmination of years of collaboration with local communities, partners and landowners who share a commitment to safeguarding the distinctive character of the Surrey Hills and protecting the landscapes that extend into Hampshire and Greater London for generations to come.

The proposal follows years of technical assessment and public consultation, including a formal notice period allowing anyone to submit representations. Support across consultations has been strong, ranging from 80 to 95 per cent, alongside some objections, all of which have been carefully considered.

The secretary of state will now review the evidence and decide whether to confirm, amend or refuse the order. There is no set timescale for this decision, and the proposed extension areas gain no new status unless and until it is confirmed.

Natural England carries out this work under the Countryside and Rights of Way Act 2000, to conserve and enhance England’s most outstanding landscapes.

Designation would also support nature recovery, climate resilience, public health and wellbeing, and local tourism, and would deliver the area’s first coordinated management plan, helping focus conservation efforts and unlock further funding.

Natural England would like to thank everyone who has contributed to this project so far, and looks forward to the next stage of the process.

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