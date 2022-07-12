Extension to the tenure of the Chair of the Law Commission

The Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice has approved an extension to Sir Nicholas Green’s tenure as the Chair of the Law Commission.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, the Rt Hon Dominic Raab MP, has extended Sir Nicholas Green’s tenure as Chair of the Law Commission from 1 August 2022 until a date three months from the announcement of the appointment of his successor.

The Commission was created by the Law Commission Act 1965 with the role of keeping under review the law of England and Wales with a view to its systematic development and reform. Commissioners, including the Chair, are appointed by the Lord Chancellor. The Law Commission’s role is to promote the reform of the law to make it clearer, more modern and more accessible. The Commission’s projects bring real benefits to the public, businesses or other organisations affected by old, complex and out-of-date law.

Sir Nicholas Green

Sir Nicholas was appointed as Chair on 1 August 2018. Sir Nicholas is a former academic having lectured at the University of Southampton and the University of London. He was called to the Bar in 1986 and appointed Queen’s Counsel in 1998. In 2013, he was appointed a judge of the High Court (Queen’s Bench Division). In October 2018, Sir Nicholas was appointed a Lord Justice of Appeal. Sir Nicholas previously served as Chairman of the Bar Council and the Advocacy Training Council.

He declared no political activity.