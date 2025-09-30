Extra £1.75 million to help welcome visitors whatever the weather

£1.75 million of grants will help ensure small tourism and hospitality businesses across Wales can welcome visitors come rain or shine.

Following the success of the initial weather-proofing fund which allowed the tourism attraction sector to invest in weather-proofing measures, a new, second phase will support small tourism and hospitality businesses to mitigate the impact of all weather and enhance the experience for visitors.

Grants of between £5,000 and £20,000 per project are available to support the installation of weather-proofing measure, such as new covered outdoor areas, dining pods, or surfacing and drainage.

The scheme is open to small enterprises with 9 to 49 permanent employees that have been trading for at least one year, including:

Accommodation providers

Food and drink establishments

Recreational and outdoor activities

Dan-Yr-Ogof Showcaves, one of the tourist attractions to have received funding in the previous round, have installed a land train shelter, and a roof outside their ticket office to keep visitors dry at key waiting areas.

Ashford Price, co-owner of the caves, recently said:

Whilst we are always looking to enhance and improve our visitors experience, the Weather Proofing Fund has brought an extra dimension to what we can achieve – our visitors now have sheltered areas to use before making their way into the caves or even when waiting for the next charity land train to pick them up. On some days staying dry that little bit longer can be invaluable.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, recently said:

I was delighted by the uptake of the first round of our weather-proofing fund, and this additional investment demonstrates our commitment to supporting a sector which is crucial to the Welsh economy. By investing in weather-proofing measures, we are supporting businesses to extend their trading opportunities, in turn attracting more visitors, improving experiences, and ultimately increasing stay and spend across Wales. Wales offers incredible experiences all year long, and during this ‘Year of Croeso’. The fund will help our smaller tourism businesses make the most of every season – allowing them to give a warm Welsh welcome to visitors year-round.

Further information is available at Funding | Supporting you | Industry Visit Wales. The fund opens on 29 September and closes on 1pm 27 October 2025.