Welsh Government
|Printable version
Extra £1.75 million to help welcome visitors whatever the weather
£1.75 million of grants will help ensure small tourism and hospitality businesses across Wales can welcome visitors come rain or shine.
Following the success of the initial weather-proofing fund which allowed the tourism attraction sector to invest in weather-proofing measures, a new, second phase will support small tourism and hospitality businesses to mitigate the impact of all weather and enhance the experience for visitors.
Grants of between £5,000 and £20,000 per project are available to support the installation of weather-proofing measure, such as new covered outdoor areas, dining pods, or surfacing and drainage.
The scheme is open to small enterprises with 9 to 49 permanent employees that have been trading for at least one year, including:
- Accommodation providers
- Food and drink establishments
- Recreational and outdoor activities
Dan-Yr-Ogof Showcaves, one of the tourist attractions to have received funding in the previous round, have installed a land train shelter, and a roof outside their ticket office to keep visitors dry at key waiting areas.
Ashford Price, co-owner of the caves, recently said:
Whilst we are always looking to enhance and improve our visitors experience, the Weather Proofing Fund has brought an extra dimension to what we can achieve – our visitors now have sheltered areas to use before making their way into the caves or even when waiting for the next charity land train to pick them up. On some days staying dry that little bit longer can be invaluable.
Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, recently said:
I was delighted by the uptake of the first round of our weather-proofing fund, and this additional investment demonstrates our commitment to supporting a sector which is crucial to the Welsh economy.
By investing in weather-proofing measures, we are supporting businesses to extend their trading opportunities, in turn attracting more visitors, improving experiences, and ultimately increasing stay and spend across Wales.
Wales offers incredible experiences all year long, and during this ‘Year of Croeso’. The fund will help our smaller tourism businesses make the most of every season – allowing them to give a warm Welsh welcome to visitors year-round.
Further information is available at Funding | Supporting you | Industry Visit Wales. The fund opens on 29 September and closes on 1pm 27 October 2025.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/extra-175-million-help-welcome-visitors-whatever-weather
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Brand-new electric trains running daily on the Coryton and Penarth lines30/09/2025 14:05:00
Customers travelling on the Coryton and Penarth lines are now enjoying the benefits of brand-new electric trains.
Landmark Bill introduced to ban greyhound racing in Wales30/09/2025 11:05:00
Ending greyhound racing in Wales yesterday took a significant step forward following the introduction of The Prohibition of Greyhound Racing (Wales) Bill to the Senedd.
Getting fit for the future: serving up revitalised sporting facilities for all29/09/2025 16:05:00
Court collaboration projects demonstrate commitment to improving sports infrastructure across Wales.
Parents in Wales to receive improved neonatal care support29/09/2025 14:05:00
Families with premature and sick babies in Wales will receive better support through a new programme to improve neonatal care standards across the country.
Welsh Government launches £400,000 grant to support underrepresented groups standing for election29/09/2025 11:05:00
The Welsh Government is piloting a new Candidate Diversity Grant scheme to support people from underrepresented backgrounds to stand for elected office in devolved elections.
Made-in-Wales films triumph from Sundance to Cannes29/09/2025 09:05:00
Five Welsh-made films have achieved remarkable success on the international festival circuit this year, demonstrating Wales' growing reputation as a world-class filming destination.
New rules confirmed for fairer council tax collection26/09/2025 16:05:00
Changes are on the way to help people who are struggling with missed council tax payments.
More than two-thirds of Welsh pharmacies now provide electronic prescribing26/09/2025 14:05:00
The Electronic Prescription Service, which enables prescriptions to be transferred electronically between GPs and pharmacies, is now available in 7 out of 10 of pharmacies.
New website launched to help people Get Welsh Words26/09/2025 13:20:00
The free Get Welsh Words website answers the common question "What's the Welsh word for...?"
10 years of law on violence against women marked with pledge for continued action26/09/2025 11:05:00
The Welsh Government yesterday renewed its commitment to making Wales a safe place for women and girls, at a national summit marking 10 years since the introduction of Wales's Violence Against Women, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence (VAWDASV) Act.