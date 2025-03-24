Welsh Government
|Printable version
Extra £11.8 million unlocked for Mid Wales Growth Deal as first project takes shape
The UK and Welsh governments have confirmed the release of £11.8 million of funding for Mid Wales as part of an investment package aimed at boosting the regional economy.
The announcement came as Ministers this week toured the first project to secure support from the Mid Wales Growth Deal, which is backed by £110 million from both governments – aimed at attracting further investment from the public and private sectors.
The visit to the Elan Valley Lakes development – which aims to set a new benchmark for sustainable tourism – marked a significant step forward for the Deal as projects begin to move from planning to delivery.
The first package of work, which will enhance the visitor experience, boost local revenue, and safeguard the natural beauty and biodiversity of the Elan Valley, will focus on two key areas:
- Celtic Rainforest Expansion – Connecting and restoring 117 hectares of fragmented woodland as part of the National Forest for Wales.
- Visitor Centre Design – Initiating redevelopment designs to enhance the visitor experience, integrating environmental education and sustainable practices.
This first phase alone is projected to deliver an annual economic impact of £4 million, with an estimated £17 million contribution to the regional economy by 2040.
Wales Office Minister, Dame Nia Griffith, and Welsh Government Economy Secretary, Rebecca Evans were welcomed by representatives from Growing Mid Wales, the regional partnership overseeing the Growth Deal, alongside developers Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water.
There, the Ministers confirmed both the UK and Welsh Governments had unlocked the second tranche of Growth Deal funding, amounting to £11.8 million.
Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, yesterday said:
The Mid Wales Growth Deal plays a crucial role in our vision for economic prosperity across Wales. The Elan Valley Lakes project has transformative potential; attracting visitors, creating jobs, and positioning Mid Wales as a premier destination within a prosperous, green, and fair Wales.
Dame Nia Griffith DBE MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Wales Office, yesterday commented:
This project is a fantastic example of how the UK Government is supporting the region to deliver our mission of economic growth by boosting tourism and creating jobs.
The Elan Valley is a beautiful place, and these improvements will make the visiting the area even better, whilst also protecting the environment.
Leader of Powys County Council, Councillor James Gibson-Watt, and Leader of Ceredigion County Council, Councillor Bryan Davies, emphasised the broader benefits:
This investment will not only improve our tourism sector but also prioritise conservation and sustainability. It will create jobs, both directly and in the wider economy. We are committed to supporting the project as it moves forward.
Peter Perry, Chief Executive of Dŵr Cymru yesterday said:
This project is a testament to our commitment to sustainable tourism and environmental regeneration, playing our part in the ‘Team Wales’ approach to tackling climate change. It will transform the Elan Valley into a flagship destination, benefiting our customers and the local community.
Outside Gov.Wales
- Growing Mid Wales
Growing Mid Wales website
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/extra-118-million-unlocked-mid-wales-growth-deal-first-project-takes-shape
Latest News from
Welsh Government
50 years of pioneering innovation partnership scheme24/03/2025 14:05:00
One of the UK’s longest standing initiatives connecting businesses and organisations with academia is celebrating 50 years of delivering value to the Welsh economy.
Cabinet Secretary visits state-of-the-art business centre24/03/2025 09:10:00
Previously a space for workshops and car showrooms, the iconic Automobile Palace has been transformed into a state-of-the-art business centre.
Nature boost: Government launches first action plan on pesticides in a decade21/03/2025 16:29:00
The UK Pesticides National Action Plan sets out how the Government will work collaboratively with farmers to minimise the impacts of pesticides on people and the environment
Wales’ “biggest ever business event” to take place in December21/03/2025 15:05:00
Wales’ First Minister Eluned Morgan has announced details of the major international investment summit taking place in Wales later this year.
Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW) service update21/03/2025 14:05:00
How we are dealing with our planning appeals casework backlog.
PEDW service update: Development of National Significance (DNS) and related applications21/03/2025 12:05:00
Current timescales and guidance for DNS applications.
Urdd apprentices inspiring next generation in Welsh21/03/2025 11:25:00
Apprentices from the Urdd are helping to inspire students at an English-medium primary school to use more Welsh through a weekly sports club.
Health Secretary response to latest NHS Wales performance data: January and February 202520/03/2025 11:15:00
Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Jeremy Miles, responds to the latest NHS Wales performance data.
Record funding for safety works at more than 130 coal tip sites across Wales20/03/2025 10:10:00
Close to £34m of investment to deliver safety works at more than 130 coal tip sites throughout Wales represents the largest safety programme to date.