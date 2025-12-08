Welsh Government
|Printable version
Extra £2.5m for creative sector in Wales
A further £2.5m in Welsh Government funding has been announced for the creative industries in Wales.
The funding will provide an injection of additional investment into the film and TV sector. The publishing sector will also receive support to respond to continuing challenges and support revenue generation.
More than 3,500 businesses currently operate in the creative sectors supported by Creative Wales, employing more than 35,000 people. Latest statistics show the sector generated an annual turnover of £1.5 billion in 2023, an increase of more than 10 per cent on the previous year.
This latest funding follows £2m of further investment by the Welsh Government to Bad Wolf to produce two new high end TV productions which will result in £30m spend in the Welsh economy.
It takes the Welsh Government’s production investment to £33.8m across 70 projects since the launch of Creative Wales, generating £419.7m for Wales’ economy.
Wales’ creative industries were spotlighted at the hugely successful Wales Investment Summit. Building on this ‘Creative’ was the theme of the British-Irish Council Summit held on Friday.
Minister for Culture Jack Sargeant said:
The creative industries are a real success story for Wales, and we’re hugely proud of the talent that exists across the sector. Whether it’s actors, storytellers, musicians, animators or games developers, our creative industries consistently put our nation on the global stage.
“Not only is the industry an important economic driver for Wales, but we are fostering and upskilling the next generation of creatives by incentivising training and apprenticeship opportunities for our young people, ensuring Wales continues to be a place to enjoy a successful, sustainable career.
“We are committed to investing in this part of the sector and to nurturing talent, supporting creative businesses and encouraging the creation of high-quality content that stands tall among other countries.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/extra-25m-creative-sector-wales
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Hot off the press! £210,000 to boost journalism across Wales08/12/2025 11:25:00
Projects designed to support and sustain Wales' journalism sector have been awarded funding.
First Minister announces £2 million for Ely and Caerau Children’s Centre05/12/2025 17:25:00
Ely and Caerau Children’s Centre is set to be transformed by nearly £2 million of Welsh Government funding to improve facilities and increase childcare provision for local families.
First Minister welcomes political leaders to Wales to celebrate creative industries05/12/2025 15:30:00
The First Minister Eluned Morgan welcomed political leaders to Wales today for the British-Irish Council, to discuss unlocking the potential of the creative industries.
Welsh Transport Secretary, Ken Skates, calls for decisions on two key North Wales and Border rail services to be reversed05/12/2025 14:05:00
Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates has expressed his ‘deep concern’ on a decision taken by the Office of Rail and Road’s (ORR) to reduce two Avanti services affecting North Wales and the borders in its December timetable change.
Wales’ top doctor says preventing ill-health is an urgent priority05/12/2025 09:10:00
Wales must urgently shift towards a prevention-first approach to health to address stagnating life expectancy and mounting pressures on its health services, according to the Chief Medical Officer's Annual Report published yesterday.
£116 million business rates support package announced04/12/2025 16:05:00
A new transitional relief scheme will help businesses manage rates changes from next April.
New programme of support announced for Additional Learning Needs04/12/2025 14:05:00
A package of support designed to help learners and families navigate the Additional Learning Needs (ALN) system has been announced, following a review of ALN legislation, listening to families and learnt lessons from delivery across Wales.
Young people to receive new information about women’s health04/12/2025 10:25:00
All secondary school pupils will be able to access new education materials designed to help increase understanding about common women’s health conditions
£36 million boost for affordable homes and green upgrades in Wales03/12/2025 16:20:00
The Welsh Government has reopened its Registered Social Landlords (RSLs) Development Loan Scheme for 2025/26 and has allocated £36 million to support the delivery of low-carbon homes for rent in the social sector and help improve existing homes.