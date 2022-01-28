Extra £4.5 million investment in sporting facilities key to recover from pandemic, Dawn Bowden

The Welsh Government is investing a further £4.5 million of capital funding this year in new sport facilities across Wales, Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden yesterday announced.

The additional capital funding will support projects to enhance facilities, which will help drive increased participation across a wide range of sports. The funding will be delivered through Sport Wales.

This brings the total capital investment in sport by the Welsh Government this year to more than £13.2 million with projects supported in every part of Wales and across a wide range of sports from football, gymnastics to swimming.

Deputy Minister, Dawn Bowden yesterday said:

Investing in sporting facilities is a key commitment in our Programme for Government and is integral to our nation’s health and wellbeing as we recover from the pandemic. This package reflects the value we continue to place on our sports facilities as environments that create inclusive opportunities for people to enjoy the physical and mental benefits of sport, and to unleash their sporting potential.

Brian Davies, Sport Wales Acting Chief Executive yesterday said:

Without available facilities, there is no way that we can achieve our aim of giving every person in Wales the opportunity to be physically active, which is why we’re delighted to have received this additional funding from the Welsh Government. All of the investment has been earmarked following an expression of interest process that took place at the end of last year, which demonstrated a need for the additional money and has allowed us to identify priority projects. We’ve worked with the sector to ensure a geographical spread and that a range of sports and activities are to be supported. Careful consideration has also been given in attempting to ensure that the investment will benefit those communities needing it most.

Noel Mooney, FAW Chief Executive, yesterday said:

We welcome the Welsh Government’s increased support for sports facilities to improve so many lives both mentally and physically. It is clear that the Welsh Government and Sport Wales understand the power of sport for a better society and this announcement offers optimism and light towards a bright future.

Many projects across Wales have already benefited from funding this year. As part of a £2 million project, House of Sport, Cardiff has installed new flooring in the bespoke centre for netball that will also host the Celtic Dragons.

In north Wales the North Wales Velodrome, Denbighshire, £2 million has been earmarked to the development of a new outdoor velodrome.

And in Caldicot, Wye Galaxy Gymnastics Club, has been awarded £4,000 as part of the crowdfunding Place for Sport fund to support the creation of a new café at the club which will host fit and fed sessions for local children, offer a regular dementia café and provide work placement opportunities for people with autism and learning difficulties.

Carly Hawke, CEO of Wye Gymnastics and Galaxy Cheerleading, yesterday said:

We can’t wait to see this project come to life. While improving the experience of parents and supporters of the club, the café will also act as a hub for our local community which is really important to us. The donation from Sport Wales boosted our fundraising activity, added immense value and increased public confidence in the project, encouraging them to contribute, too. We’re grateful for their support, and would urge any local clubs in need of fundraising help to get in touch.

The Welsh Government’s draft Budget for 2022 to 2023, published on 21 December, includes a further capital investment in sporting facilities of £24 million over the next three years and will be delivered by Sport Wales.