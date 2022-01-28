Welsh Government
|Printable version
Extra £4.5 million investment in sporting facilities key to recover from pandemic, Dawn Bowden
The Welsh Government is investing a further £4.5 million of capital funding this year in new sport facilities across Wales, Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden yesterday announced.
The additional capital funding will support projects to enhance facilities, which will help drive increased participation across a wide range of sports. The funding will be delivered through Sport Wales.
This brings the total capital investment in sport by the Welsh Government this year to more than £13.2 million with projects supported in every part of Wales and across a wide range of sports from football, gymnastics to swimming.
Deputy Minister, Dawn Bowden yesterday said:
Investing in sporting facilities is a key commitment in our Programme for Government and is integral to our nation’s health and wellbeing as we recover from the pandemic.
This package reflects the value we continue to place on our sports facilities as environments that create inclusive opportunities for people to enjoy the physical and mental benefits of sport, and to unleash their sporting potential.
Brian Davies, Sport Wales Acting Chief Executive yesterday said:
Without available facilities, there is no way that we can achieve our aim of giving every person in Wales the opportunity to be physically active, which is why we’re delighted to have received this additional funding from the Welsh Government.
All of the investment has been earmarked following an expression of interest process that took place at the end of last year, which demonstrated a need for the additional money and has allowed us to identify priority projects.
We’ve worked with the sector to ensure a geographical spread and that a range of sports and activities are to be supported. Careful consideration has also been given in attempting to ensure that the investment will benefit those communities needing it most.
Noel Mooney, FAW Chief Executive, yesterday said:
We welcome the Welsh Government’s increased support for sports facilities to improve so many lives both mentally and physically. It is clear that the Welsh Government and Sport Wales understand the power of sport for a better society and this announcement offers optimism and light towards a bright future.
Many projects across Wales have already benefited from funding this year. As part of a £2 million project, House of Sport, Cardiff has installed new flooring in the bespoke centre for netball that will also host the Celtic Dragons.
In north Wales the North Wales Velodrome, Denbighshire, £2 million has been earmarked to the development of a new outdoor velodrome.
And in Caldicot, Wye Galaxy Gymnastics Club, has been awarded £4,000 as part of the crowdfunding Place for Sport fund to support the creation of a new café at the club which will host fit and fed sessions for local children, offer a regular dementia café and provide work placement opportunities for people with autism and learning difficulties.
Carly Hawke, CEO of Wye Gymnastics and Galaxy Cheerleading, yesterday said:
We can’t wait to see this project come to life. While improving the experience of parents and supporters of the club, the café will also act as a hub for our local community which is really important to us.
The donation from Sport Wales boosted our fundraising activity, added immense value and increased public confidence in the project, encouraging them to contribute, too. We’re grateful for their support, and would urge any local clubs in need of fundraising help to get in touch.
The Welsh Government’s draft Budget for 2022 to 2023, published on 21 December, includes a further capital investment in sporting facilities of £24 million over the next three years and will be delivered by Sport Wales.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/extra-45-million-investment-sporting-facilities-key-recover-pandemic-dawn-bowden
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Wales completes move to alert level 028/01/2022 11:05:00
Wales will move fully into alert level 0 today as coronavirus cases begin to stabilise, First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced.
New Vice Chair of Powys Teaching Health Board announced27/01/2022 14:05:00
Health Minister Eluned Morgan recently (25 January 2022) announced the appointment of Kirsty Williams as Vice Chair to Powys Teaching Health Board.
International travel27/01/2022 11:05:00
Statement given recently (25 January 2022) by the First Minister, Mark Drakeford MS.
More than £4.5m to investigate and learn from hospital-acquired COVID-19 infections in Wales26/01/2022 16:25:00
More than £4.5m is being invested into a programme investigating hospital-acquired Covid-19 infections in Wales.
£17m funding for collaborative data research in Wales26/01/2022 13:25:00
An initiative that has transformed how de-identified administrative data can be securely used to provide insight into social and economic issues in Wales is set to continue thanks to an investment of almost £17 million.
Self-isolation period reduced26/01/2022 11:25:00
People who test positive for Covid-19 will be able to leave self-isolation after 5 full days if they have 2 negative lateral flow tests, Health Minister Eluned Morgan has confirmed.
Welsh hospices’ funding to increase26/01/2022 10:25:00
Hospices in Wales will receive an extra £2.2m as part of the Welsh Government’s end-of-life care review.
Business Wales boost to Welsh economy worth £790 million a year by mid 202125/01/2022 13:15:00
Support from the Welsh Government’s Business Wales service boosted the Welsh economy by an estimated £790 million a year by mid 2021, according to new research unveiled by Economy Minister Vaughan Gething today.
Maternity and neonatal champions to improve services across Wales25/01/2022 09:05:00
Maternity and neonatal champions will be appointed to every health board in Wales to improve the quality of services in a new £1.15m Welsh Government plan.