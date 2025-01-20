Welsh Government
Extra £700,000 to provide free essential items to more communities
The Welsh Government has announced a £700,000 investment to help Cwtch Mawr, a multibank in Swansea, expand its reach and offer free essential items to even more people in need.
Cwtch Mawr distributes surplus goods like cleaning products, toiletries, and furniture, working with over 60 referral partners such as social workers, health professionals, and charities. Since launching in March last year, it has already supported over 120,000 people, 3 times its first-year target of 40,000.
This extra funding will allow Cwtch Mawr to extend its services helping families and individuals.
Cwtch Mawr is run by Swansea-based charity Faith in Families, and its Chief Executive, Cherrie Bija, recently said:
We are delighted that the Welsh Government is investing in our expansion. With their support, we have already provided nearly half a million essential items, to over 100 smaller vital charities in Swansea, to distribute to those in need in 2024 alone. From quilts for children sleeping in bare covers to air fryers helping families manage utility bills, our work has transformed lives across Swansea.
This investment will enable us to grow and reach even more families and individuals, increase our networks, ensuring everyone has access to the essentials they need to survive, treating people with dignity and respect. Together, we can continue to make a profound impact on our community, by utilising surplus goods to help save our planet, push poverty away and caring for our people.
Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, recently said:
Rising living costs mean more families are struggling to afford the basics. We’re determined to do all we can to prevent people from going into poverty and targeting help at those who need it the most and putting money back in people’s pockets. Between 2022 and 2025 this support has been worth almost £5bn. This funding for Cwtch Mawr is another step in supporting those who are most affected by the cost-of-living crisis.
Cwtch Mawr is a brilliant example of what can be achieved when charities, businesses, and government work together. Expanding its reach means even more people will get the help they need, right when they need it most.
By reusing unsold items, it’s not only supporting families but also cutting waste and promoting a circular economy.
The Welsh Government previously provided £125,000 to help establish the multibank, and this latest funding highlights its ongoing commitment to addressing poverty and supporting innovative community-led initiatives.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/extra-700000-provide-free-essential-items-more-communities
