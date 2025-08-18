Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Extra border checks cancelled ahead of UK-EU deal
The forthcoming deal will slash red tape, cut costs for businesses, and speed up the smooth flow of agrifood trade at the border.
- Introduction of time-consuming border checks suspended
- It comes ahead of the UK’s forthcoming SPS deal with the EU
- Deal will save businesses time and money by cutting red tape as part of government’s Plan for Change
In a win for traders, the government is suspending the introduction of extra border checks on live animal imports from the EU, and on specific animal and plant goods from Ireland, to support British businesses and ease trade ahead of its new SPS (sanitary and phytosanitary) deal with the EU.
The deal will establish a UK-EU sanitary and phytosanitary zone, cutting costs and red tape for businesses that export and import from the EU, reducing delays at the border, and making food trade with the UK’s biggest market cheaper and easier.
Under the agreement, border checks on live animal imports from the EU as well as on certain plant and animal goods arriving from Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland (termed non-qualifying goods) will not be required, as their implementation is disproportionate.
Some live animals imported from the EU will continue to be inspected at their place of destination based on a series of risk factors. Non-qualifying goods arriving from both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland can continue to enter the UK without physical inspection, and will continue to require pre-notification and certification in some instance.
Protecting UK biosecurity remains a key government priority, and risk-based surveillance will continue to manage the biosecurity threats of these products.
Biosecurity Minister Baroness Hayman said:
Our deal with the EU will boost British businesses as we cut cumbersome bureaucracy and make trading food with our biggest market both cheaper and easier.
Protecting the UK’s biosecurity is essential, and our partnership with the EU will ensure this while delivering for working people as part of our Plan for Change.”
The suspension will be reviewed on a rolling basis to ensure the biosecurity of the UK is effectively maintained.
The forthcoming SPS agreement will remove routine border checks on plant and animal products moving between the UK and EU, strengthening food supply chains and reducing costs for businesses and consumers.
While the details of the agreement are negotiated, traders must continue to comply with the terms of the UK’s Border Target Operating Model (BTOM) that protect the essential biosecurity of the country, including existing checks.
Defra will continue to work with the Animal and Plant Health Agency, Border Control Post operators, and Port Health Authorities to maintain UK biosecurity while minimising disruption to the flow of goods.
This suspension follows the announcement in June that border checks on EU fruit and veg imports have been scrapped to ease trade ahead of the SPS deal.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/extra-border-checks-cancelled-ahead-of-uk-eu-deal
