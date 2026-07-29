Scottish Government
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Extra Funding to reduce long waits for treatment
FM: Delivering better access to care will be this government’s legacy.
Reducing long waits for NHS treatment in Scotland is the focus of the government’s new £90 million investment in planned care.
First Minister John Swinney said substantial progress had been made in the past year but the government remains focused on accelerating delivery to eradicate long waits for good.
Visiting the National Treatment Centre in Fife, Mr Swinney announced the additional funding for health boards to spend directly on bringing down outpatient waiting lists and for scheduled operations and procedures such as hip and knee replacements.
The First Minister yesterday said:
“Over the past year we have seen long waits falling with new outpatient waits over 52 weeks reducing for 12 months in a row. Our network of National Treatment Centres have been key to this success with thousands more procedures taking place.
“The direction of travel is positive, but there is more work to do - I am determined that ending long waits for NHS treatment will be my government’s lasting legacy.
“This dedicated funding of £90 million will support those waiting the longest for treatment and help to create more capacity within our wider healthcare system. I am confident we will continue to see long waits reduce but I need our health boards focused on accelerating progress.
“People can expect delivery with my government. I have been clear with health boards that I will expect to see month-on-month reductions on the back of this new investment.
“This investment supports our commitment to building an NHS fit for the future. Initiatives including GP walk-in services and Hospital at Home are expanding access so patients receive the right care, in the right place, at the right time. We have also committed to publishing a new hospital flow plan during our first 100 days in office.”
Chief Executive of NHS Fife William Edwards added:
"The National Treatment Centre in Fife is helping transform access to planned care, having delivered more than 2,550 operations and supported nearly 15,700 outpatient appointments in 2025/26. With high theatre utilisation, shorter hospital stays and most patients returning home within a day, our teams are making a real difference for patients across Scotland. This additional investment will help us continue to work towards reducing waiting times and help us treat more people, sooner."
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/extra-funding-to-reduce-long-waits-for-treatment/
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