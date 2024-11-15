Extra support for disadvantaged households this winter

Welsh Government boosts support for fuel vouchers and heat fund with additional £700,000 to help vulnerable households this winter.

Households across Wales facing tough times and who have to pre-pay for their energy can access further help this winter, as the Welsh Government announces an additional £700,000 in funding for the Fuel Bank Foundation’s fuel voucher and Heat Fund scheme. This extra investment builds on a long-standing commitment to protect people facing fuel poverty, particularly those relying on pre-payment meters or lacking mains gas access.

This year, the Welsh Government has provided a total of £1.2m to support an estimated 8,400 households, or approximately 29,000 individuals, with crisis fuel vouchers, delivering up to 10 days of essential energy assistance. Around 200 off-gas-grid households will receive help with bulk fuel purchase through the Heat Fund, and thanks to this extra funding. The funding will allow a further 700 people living in poverty to receive an electric throw to get through the winter.

Announcing the new funding at a Wrexham Foodbank today, the Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, said:

Everyone deserves a warm home, and I’m proud to expand this vital support to help those who have to pre-pay for their energy and are facing disconnection. By increasing funding for the Fuel Bank Foundation, we’re making sure that more people won’t have to face the impossible choice between staying warm and meeting other basic needs. We understand the pressures that high energy costs create, and we’re committed to easing that burden so people can focus on their well-being and stability.

This recent funding builds on £5.1million previously allocated to the Fuel Bank Foundation since 2022, which has distributed over 62,000 fuel vouchers and made over 360 bulk fuel deliveries to off-grid households.

The funding has enabled the Fuel Bank Foundation to expand its referral partners from 6 to over 142 organisations across Wales. This broad network ensures that help is available locally to households in need across Wales.

Households that have received support through the Fuel Bank Foundation speak of the positive difference it has made. Recent data received from the Fuel Bank Foundation notes that of the households last surveyed, 91% noted a substantial impact on their financial stability, and 60% of families supported talked about a significant improvement in both physical health and mental wellbeing.

Chief Executive of Fuel Bank Foundation, Matthew Cole, said:

Fuel poverty is a blight on society, causing physical and emotional misery to thousands of people across Wales, many of whom are either vulnerable or on low income. Their financial situation is desperate and without support they face living in cold, dark, damp and dangerous homes. This is why the funding from the Welsh Government is so important. It has already enabled us to provide emergency fuel vouchers and bulk fuel deliveries to thousands of homes, with thousands more now set to benefit.

Network lead for Wales at Trussell, Jo Harry, said:

The sheer number of people facing hunger and hardship across Wales is heartbreaking. Too many people are faced with impossible decisions like heating their home or buying other essentials like food. We welcome the Cabinet Secretary’s visit to Wrexham Foodbank today where she heard about the experiences of people who have needed to turn to the food bank for support. Fuel vouchers and emergency food parcels provide a lifeline to people who cannot afford essential costs, like energy and food, but we know this isn’t a long-term solution. People are being forced to turn to food banks in Wales because incomes from work, and social security payments, do not cover the cost of the essentials, such as food, bills, and toiletries. We hope to work with the Welsh Government to reduce the need for emergency support by focusing on reducing the number of people trapped in the deepest forms of poverty.

To find out if you’re eligible for support under the Fuel Bank Scheme and how to apply, get in touch with any of their partners which are placed in every local authority area in Wales Fuel Bank Foundation partners.