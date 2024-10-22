Extra support for jurors thanks to launch of pioneering scheme

Jurors on the most traumatic cases will be better supported than ever with access to round-the-clock help and free counselling sessions.

jurors in traumatic cases to receive 24/7 support and free counselling sessions

first-of-its kind scheme underway in 14 courts across the country

Six free sessions for jurors who hear disturbing evidence, including murder, abuse and cruelty

In a new pilot launched earlier this month, jurors in 14 Crown Courts across the country will be able to self-refer themselves for 6 free counselling sessions with specially trained counsellors, as well as access a 24/7 helpline for support, advice and information.

Crown Courts from across the country taking part in the test scheme include The Old Bailey in London, Liverpool, Birmingham, Bristol and Teesside. These courts hear some of the country’s most serious cases – including the trial of Ian Huntley at The Old Bailey and the recent trial of Piran Ditta Khan, convicted of the murder of PC Sharon Beshenivsky, at Leeds Crown Court.

The justice system depends on the public joining a jury when they are called, and yesterday’s news will provide further reassurance that those who hear distressing evidence such as murder, abuse and cruelty will get the support they need, when they need it.

Justice Minister Heidi Alexander yesterday said:

Jury service is an essential part of criminal justice which underpins the impartiality and fairness that runs through our legal system. Offering free emotional and mental support is a significant step forward to help jurors performing a vital public service who have heard distressing and traumatic evidence in often demanding, long and high-profile cases.

While many people find their experience of jury service to be fulfilling, some can experience significant distress after hearing traumatic evidence. Court staff are always on hand to support during the trial, but until now, any further help was limited to being signposted to a GP, the 111 telephone line for mental health crisis support, or the Samaritans.

The pilot is funded by the Ministry of Justice, provided by Vita Health Group (VHG), and will run for approximately six months. During that time the government will identify how best to direct resources on an ongoing basis to support the jurors who give their time to serve the criminal justice system.

