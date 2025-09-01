Extra support in the classroom

University tutors to provide help for those who need it most.

Tutoring staff from two Scottish universities will be working in classrooms across the country to help engage children and young people in their studies and improve attainment.

Aimed at those impacted most by poverty, the innovative approach will see almost 500 pupils receive extra tutoring support from Queen Margaret University and the University of Glasgow this academic year.

The programme was initially launched as an intervention to provide support for young people who were most affected by the Covid-19 school closures.

This next step, supported by £90,000 from the Scottish Government, will now see the initiative extended to a wider group of young people. This will include specialist one-to-one tuition for pupils, delivered online and in person, with the aim of helping them secure a place in university, training or further study.

The announcement comes as a new survey of almost 1,000 school staff found three-quarters felt the poverty-related attainment gap has narrowed because of the Scottish Government’s flagship Scottish Attainment Challenge (SAC). The programme has now been running for a decade with up to £1.75 billion being invested.

Speaking on a visit to Newbattle High School in Midlothian, which is taking part in the tutoring scheme, Higher and Further Education Minister Graeme Dey said:

“Children and young people’s background and upbring must never be a barrier to success in education. The Scottish Government is determined to create an even playing field for all, both in schools and in securing places in higher education.

“The work that is being taken forward by the Queen Margaret and Glasgow universities is ensuring that more pupils impacted by poverty are engaged and supported with their studies. This will help them to maximise their potential and go on to a positive future.

“This is an excellent example of innovation in Scottish education, which compliments the work of our Scottish Attainment Challenge. Through this and other measures, we are doing all we can to eradicate child poverty; our schools are playing a key role in achieving that ambition – from delivering free school meals and clothing banks to after-school study clubs and this tutoring programme.”

Principal of Queen Margaret University, Sir Paul Grice, said: “We are delighted to see this powerful package of support being put in place, based on our pioneering, and award winning, tutoring project, which was developed by QMU and East Lothian Council during the pandemic with funding from the STV Children’s Appeal and local supporters.

“Over the last five years, this tried and tested model has helped thousands of senior school pupils in East and Midlothian keep up or re-engage with learning, so they are supported to reach their potential in life. By recognising the impact of this important project and supporting its expansion, the Scottish Government is ensuring young people get the extra help they require to succeed during a crucial stage in their learning journey, which will ultimately shape their future life outcomes.”

Professor Rachel Sandison, Deputy Vice Chancellor, External Engagement, at the University of Glasgow, said: "Education has the power to transform lives, and it is vital that every young person has the chance to thrive, no matter their circumstances.

"By working with schools across Scotland, the University of Glasgow is helping to break down barriers to learning and give pupils the extra support they need to succeed in the classroom and beyond. We are delighted to see this programme grow and to play our part in tackling the attainment gap.”

Background

Read the School Survey Report 2025 and the Interim Evaluation Report 2025 on the Attainment Scotland Fund.

Queen Margaret University’s Enhanced Learning Tutoring Initiative (ELTI) launched in 2020. The University of Glasgow’s Senior Phase Tutoring Programme Pilot (SPTPP) launched in 2021.

In addition to support from the tutoring programme, Newbattle High School receives £184,975 Pupil Equity Funding each year with this investment supporting a long-standing partnership with a youth work organisation, Y2K, a Home School Practitioner, a Principal Teacher attainment Officer and an Outreach and a Nurturing officer.