Extraordinary NHS pressure set to worsen warns England’s top doctor

Commenting on this morning’s updated weekly sitrep figures, NHS national medical director, Professor Sir Stephen Powis, said: “NHS staff continue to face extraordinary pressure, with over 13,000 beds being taken up by patients who no longer need to be in hospital every day last week and more than 19 out of 20 adult beds occupied.

“Norovirus and flu cases have continued to put strain on services with hundreds of patients in hospital beds across the country, and a further 7,556 in hospital with Covid, while our NHS 111 service received over 440,000 calls last week alone.

“But there is no doubt that next week will be even more challenging for NHS services, with the pressures caused by a bank holiday weekend combined with four days of industrial action – where, for 96 hours, hospitals will be without up to half of the medical workforce.

“To help the NHS limit disruption as much as we can through what will be an extremely challenging week, please continue to use services by calling 999 in life-threatening emergencies only, and using 111 for other urgent health conditions.

“Some pharmacies, GP practices and dentists may be closed for the long weekend, so it is also important to plan ahead to ensure you can get the help you need and are able to enjoy this Easter period.”

Background

In the week ending 02 April 2023: