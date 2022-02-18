Extraordinary people shortlisted for national awards

The St David Awards are Wales’ national awards to recognise everyday heroes.

Police officers who saved a 92-year-old woman from a burning house, an ITV presenter who is a domestic abuse survivor and campaigner, and a former gambler now helping other addicts, are among those shortlisted for a national St David Awards.

The St David Awards, which will celebrate their 9th year in 2022, recognise the extraordinary achievements of people from across Wales.

This year’s awards will be given to people and companies in 9 different categories, recognising Bravery, Community Spirit to Innovation, Science and Technology. The First Minister of Wales will also give his special award.

Announcing the finalists, First Minister Mark Drakeford yesterday said:

Some of the people shortlisted have shown extraordinary acts of bravery and determination. Others have shown incredible community spirit despite the pressures of living through the coronavirus pandemic. Our finalists are astonishing people and we are very fortunate they call Wales home. I would like to congratulate all those who have been shortlisted and I want to thank everyone who took the time to nominate someone for an award – unfortunately not everyone can make the shortlist.

The winners will be announced in a ceremony on 7 April 2022.

See all the 2022 finalists.

Bravery

Aaron Gray – Armed services veteran

PC Ian Chattun and Sergeant Katy Evans – Dyfed Powys Police

PC Thomas Scourfield and Sergeant Geraint Jenkins – South Wales Police

Business

A&R Cleaning and Security Services – Cleaning and security business

Awesome Wales CIC – Social enterprise store

Jordan Lea – Gambling addiction-awareness business

Community spirit

Carole Anne Dacey – Volunteer

Ruth Dodsworth – TV presenter and domestic abuse campaigner

Siop Griffiths – Community enterprise

Critical (key) worker

Dr Eilir Hughes – North Wales GP

Michelle Kinsey and Catherine Cooper – Landsdowne Primary School

Respiratory nursing team from Glamorgan Hospital – Royal Glamorgan hospital

Ysgol Esceifiog – School

Culture

Berwyn Rowlands – Festival Director of the Iris Prize

Dr Ami Jones and Glenn Dene – Frontline workers

Jessica Dunrod – Author

Environment champion

Dr Sarah Beynon - The Bug Farm – Conservationist

Melissa Forster and Kristina Pruett – Litter picking challenge

Low Carbon Built Environment Group (Cardiff University) – Energy efficiency

Innovation, science and technology

Luca Pagano, Graham Howe, Peter Charlton, John Hughes and Richard Morgan – COVID-19 Care

Research & Delivery Team Swansea Bay UHB – COVID-19 treatment

Dr Sabrina Cohen-Hatton, Prof Rob Honey, Dr Byron Wilkinson and Phil Butler – Inventors

Sport

David Smith OBE – Paralympian

Hannah Mills OBE – Olympic sailor

Lauren Price MBE – Boxer

Young person

Benjamin Trewartha – First Aid training

Daniel Lewis – Volunteer work

Makenzy Beard – Artist

Related Links