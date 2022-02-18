Welsh Government
Extraordinary people shortlisted for national awards
The St David Awards are Wales’ national awards to recognise everyday heroes.
Police officers who saved a 92-year-old woman from a burning house, an ITV presenter who is a domestic abuse survivor and campaigner, and a former gambler now helping other addicts, are among those shortlisted for a national St David Awards.
The St David Awards, which will celebrate their 9th year in 2022, recognise the extraordinary achievements of people from across Wales.
This year’s awards will be given to people and companies in 9 different categories, recognising Bravery, Community Spirit to Innovation, Science and Technology. The First Minister of Wales will also give his special award.
Announcing the finalists, First Minister Mark Drakeford yesterday said:
Some of the people shortlisted have shown extraordinary acts of bravery and determination. Others have shown incredible community spirit despite the pressures of living through the coronavirus pandemic.
Our finalists are astonishing people and we are very fortunate they call Wales home. I would like to congratulate all those who have been shortlisted and I want to thank everyone who took the time to nominate someone for an award – unfortunately not everyone can make the shortlist.
The winners will be announced in a ceremony on 7 April 2022.
Bravery
- Aaron Gray – Armed services veteran
- PC Ian Chattun and Sergeant Katy Evans – Dyfed Powys Police
- PC Thomas Scourfield and Sergeant Geraint Jenkins – South Wales Police
Business
- A&R Cleaning and Security Services – Cleaning and security business
- Awesome Wales CIC – Social enterprise store
- Jordan Lea – Gambling addiction-awareness business
Community spirit
- Carole Anne Dacey – Volunteer
- Ruth Dodsworth – TV presenter and domestic abuse campaigner
- Siop Griffiths – Community enterprise
Critical (key) worker
- Dr Eilir Hughes – North Wales GP
- Michelle Kinsey and Catherine Cooper – Landsdowne Primary School
- Respiratory nursing team from Glamorgan Hospital – Royal Glamorgan hospital
- Ysgol Esceifiog – School
Culture
- Berwyn Rowlands – Festival Director of the Iris Prize
- Dr Ami Jones and Glenn Dene – Frontline workers
- Jessica Dunrod – Author
Environment champion
- Dr Sarah Beynon - The Bug Farm – Conservationist
- Melissa Forster and Kristina Pruett – Litter picking challenge
- Low Carbon Built Environment Group (Cardiff University) – Energy efficiency
Innovation, science and technology
- Luca Pagano, Graham Howe, Peter Charlton, John Hughes and Richard Morgan – COVID-19 Care
- Research & Delivery Team Swansea Bay UHB – COVID-19 treatment
- Dr Sabrina Cohen-Hatton, Prof Rob Honey, Dr Byron Wilkinson and Phil Butler – Inventors
Sport
- David Smith OBE – Paralympian
- Hannah Mills OBE – Olympic sailor
- Lauren Price MBE – Boxer
Young person
- Benjamin Trewartha – First Aid training
- Daniel Lewis – Volunteer work
- Makenzy Beard – Artist
