Met Office
|Printable version
Extreme heat for much of the UK
An Amber Extreme heat warning, issued by the Met Office, has come into force today.
The Extreme heat warning is in place until Sunday and covers much of the southern half of England as well as parts of eastern Wales, highlighting the potential impacts these levels of heat can have on health, transport and infrastructure.
Thanks to the influence of high pressure positioned over the UK the heat will continue to build through the rest of week, peaking over the weekend. Although we will see the mid-30s Celsius, especially within the warning area, temperatures are not expected to be as extreme as those experienced in July when new national records were set.
Heatwave criteria is being met, with temperatures widely into the high 20s Celsius low 30s Celsius across England. Scotland and Northern Ireland could reach official heatwave criteria by Saturday.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist Andy Page said:
“Persistent high pressure over the UK means temperatures have been rising day-on-day through this week and it is important people plan for the heat. Temperatures are expected to peak at 35C on Friday and possibly 36C over the weekend.
“We will also see increasingly warm nights, with temperatures expected not to drop below the low 20s Celsius for some places in the south.”
“Temperatures will drop early next week as the weather becomes more changeable. Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely in some areas, but there is low confidence in the details at this time and it is impossible to say yet exactly where and when they will occur.”
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/press-office/news/weather-and-climate/2022/amber-extreme-heat-warning
Latest News from
Met Office
Extreme heat warning issued09/08/2022 14:15:00
The Met Office has issued an Amber Extreme heat warning with temperatures expected to build through the week.
Get ClimateReady – What is meant by sea level rise?09/08/2022 10:15:00
This month, as part of our Get ClimateReady campaign, we will be exploring the theme of sea level rise, a topic which has been of significant interest this year.
Heatwave on the way for many08/08/2022 15:15:15
Temperatures are forecast to build this week, with heatwave thresholds likely to be met for much of the UK, particularly England and Wales.
A hot spell on the horizon05/08/2022 13:15:00
Temperatures are forecast to rise during the coming week, says the Met Office.
Driest July in England since 193502/08/2022 12:10:00
July 2022 was the driest July for England since 1935, and the driest July on record for East Anglia, southeast and southern England, according to provisional statistics from the Met Office.
Climate study backs up Met Office research01/08/2022 15:15:15
A study published recently [Friday 29 July] by World Weather Attribution supports a previous Met Office study that was published before this summer and which looked at the prospect of 40°C in the UK.
Climate adaptation monitoring – a necessary challenge01/08/2022 11:43:15
In May 2021, we brought scientists, policymakers, community representatives and climate communicators from around the globe together at our virtual Climate Science Conference.
Record high temperatures verified29/07/2022 16:38:00
The UK’s new record-high temperature of 40.3°C at Coningsby, Lincolnshire, has been confirmed by the Met Office, following a rigorous process of analysis and quality control.