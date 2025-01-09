Extreme Right Wing group sanctioned by HM Treasury under Domestic Counter-Terrorism Regulations

The UK Government has announced a full asset freeze against Blood and Honour.

The UK Government yesterday (8th January 2025) announced a full asset freeze against Blood and Honour, an entity it has reasonable grounds to suspect of being involved in terrorist activities through promoting and encouraging terrorism, seeking to recruit people for that purpose and making funds available for the purposes of its terrorist activities.

All assets and economic resources in the UK belonging to, or owned or controlled by, Blood and Honour must now be frozen. No person or entity required to comply with UK sanctions can deal with any funds or economic resources belonging to, or owned or controlled by Blood and Honour (or any entities it owns or controls). They also cannot make funds, financial services or economic resources available to or for the benefit of Blood and Honour (or any entities it owns or controls) unless they have obtained a licence from HM Treasury or an exception applies.

This action is the first use of the Treasury-led Domestic Counter-Terrorism sanctions regime to target extreme right-wing terrorism. The designation of Blood and Honour is a clear signal that the UK works proactively to stop terrorist financing and will take action against any who try to exploit the UK financial system for this activity.

Further information:

From 8th January 2025, all parts of Blood and Honour including any aliases it operates under, which are in the UK, the UK Crown Dependencies and Overseas Territories are subject to an asset freeze. Additionally, prohibitions on making funds, financial services and economic resources available to them or for their benefit also apply.

Regulation 5 of the Domestic Counter-Terrorism sanctions regulations allows HMT to designate entities by name for the purpose of freezing assets and imposing the prohibitions referred to above which apply to them or any of the entities they own or control.

An asset freeze means that it is generally prohibited to deal with the funds or economic resources which are owned, held, or controlled by a designated person. The prohibitions on making funds, financial services and economic resources available prevent them from being made available directly or indirectly to a designated person or to another person for the benefit of that designated person. Actions that intentionally directly or indirectly circumvent the asset freeze or the aforementioned prohibitions are also prohibited.

When an asset freeze is applied, the funds or economic resources are frozen immediately by the person in possession or control of them.

Imposing an asset freeze does not change the ownership of the frozen funds or economic resource and nor are they transferred to HM Treasury for safekeeping.

Also Sanctioned:

The designation extends to all parts of Blood and Honour including any aliases it operates under e.g. 28 Radio and Combat 18.