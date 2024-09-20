Crown Prosecution Service
Extreme right-wing teenager sentenced for terrorism and assault offences
A self-confessed ‘racist and fascist’ teenager who pleaded guilty to terrorism and assault offences has been sentenced to ten years and four months at Winchester Crown Court yesterday.
Alex Hutton, 19, who held extreme racist, transphobic and homophobic views attacked a transgender woman using mixed martial arts moves that left the victim hospitalised and with the imprint of his trainer on her face.
Hutton was subject to a Criminal Behaviour Order restricting his use of the internet and mobile phones after previous convictions for possessing terrorist documents and publishing statements that encouraged terrorism.
Police used their powers under the Criminal Behaviour Order to investigate his phone use and found he had distributed a litany of extreme videos, which encouraged and glorified acts of terrorism. These included references to ‘cleansing London’ of non-whites and Islamophobic, anti-Semitic, homophobic and transphobic messages. He also shared Nazi extremism and racist videos from the Ku Klux Klan, and bragged about planning terrorist attacks.
He shared messages on Instagram and messaging app Telegram where he spoke of wanting to kill anybody who wasn’t white.
Bethan David, Head of Counter Terrorism Division at the Crown Prosecution Service, yesterday said:
“Alex Hutton is not simply a fantasist that held extreme views, he is a dangerous young man.
“His unprovoked attack was driven by hate and he poses a substantial risk to other groups and society as a whole.
“He celebrated terrorist acts of white supremacy and encouraged his friends and associates on various social media and messaging platforms to join him in his extreme and disturbing views.
“The CPS will always prosecute those who encourage acts of terrorism and hate to protect the public.”
Detective Chief Inspector Leanne Williams, Head of Investigations at Counter Terrorism Policing Wales, yesterday said:
“We welcome the outcome of this case. Alex Hutton, motivated by hate, engaged in a horrendous and unprovoked attack on a defenceless young girl who was minding her own business one afternoon in a Swansea park in May 2023.
“There is no doubt that the attack will have lasting effects on this young person and I really hope today’s outcome provides her with some comfort.
“Furthermore, Hutton demonstrated a clear intention to spread his hatred across the internet encouraging acts of terrorism. Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing Wales uncovered his actions during a detailed investigation, which then led us to the assault that took place earlier in the year.
“I hope he now uses the time in custody to reflect on his actions, with a view to leading a far more productive life upon his eventual release.”
Notes to Editors
- Alex Hutton, (a.k.a. Alex Edwards, 30/08/2005), of Morriston, Swansea, plead guilty to:
- Assault occasioning actual bodily harm, contrary to section 47 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861
- Dissemination of terrorist publication, contrary to section 2 (1) (a) of the Terrorism Act 2006
- Breaching a criminal behaviour order, contrary to section 339 of the Sentencing Act 2020
- Having an article with a blade or point on school premises, contrary to section 139A(1) of the Criminal Justice Act 1988.
- The defendant has a youth conditional caution and 5 convictions recorded against him for 7 offences, including terrorism offences for which he was subject to a Criminal Behaviour Order.
- He was sentenced to a total of five years and four months custodial sentence in a Youth Detention Centre, followed by a further five years to be served on licence.
- Assault occasioning actual bodily harm – 16 months detention
- Breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order – 8 months concurrent
- Having a bladed article in a public place – 3 months concurrent
- Disseminating terrorist publications – extended consecutive sentence of 9 years, that is 4 year custodial plus 5 year extension of licence
- The CPS Counter Terrorism Division is responsible for prosecuting terrorism related offences in England and Wales. It also prosecutes official secrets and espionage cases, incitement to racial and religious hatred, war crimes and crimes against humanity, piracy and hijacking.
