Extreme right-wing teenager sentenced for terrorism and assault offences

A self-confessed ‘racist and fascist’ teenager who pleaded guilty to terrorism and assault offences has been sentenced to ten years and four months at Winchester Crown Court yesterday.

Alex Hutton, 19, who held extreme racist, transphobic and homophobic views attacked a transgender woman using mixed martial arts moves that left the victim hospitalised and with the imprint of his trainer on her face.

Hutton was subject to a Criminal Behaviour Order restricting his use of the internet and mobile phones after previous convictions for possessing terrorist documents and publishing statements that encouraged terrorism.

Police used their powers under the Criminal Behaviour Order to investigate his phone use and found he had distributed a litany of extreme videos, which encouraged and glorified acts of terrorism. These included references to ‘cleansing London’ of non-whites and Islamophobic, anti-Semitic, homophobic and transphobic messages. He also shared Nazi extremism and racist videos from the Ku Klux Klan, and bragged about planning terrorist attacks.

He shared messages on Instagram and messaging app Telegram where he spoke of wanting to kill anybody who wasn’t white.

Bethan David, Head of Counter Terrorism Division at the Crown Prosecution Service, yesterday said:

“Alex Hutton is not simply a fantasist that held extreme views, he is a dangerous young man. “His unprovoked attack was driven by hate and he poses a substantial risk to other groups and society as a whole. “He celebrated terrorist acts of white supremacy and encouraged his friends and associates on various social media and messaging platforms to join him in his extreme and disturbing views. “The CPS will always prosecute those who encourage acts of terrorism and hate to protect the public.”

Detective Chief Inspector Leanne Williams, Head of Investigations at Counter Terrorism Policing Wales, yesterday said:

“We welcome the outcome of this case. Alex Hutton, motivated by hate, engaged in a horrendous and unprovoked attack on a defenceless young girl who was minding her own business one afternoon in a Swansea park in May 2023. “There is no doubt that the attack will have lasting effects on this young person and I really hope today’s outcome provides her with some comfort. “Furthermore, Hutton demonstrated a clear intention to spread his hatred across the internet encouraging acts of terrorism. Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing Wales uncovered his actions during a detailed investigation, which then led us to the assault that took place earlier in the year. “I hope he now uses the time in custody to reflect on his actions, with a view to leading a far more productive life upon his eventual release.”

