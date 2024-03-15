WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Extremism: LGA statement
Statement by Cllr Heather Kidd, safer communities spokesperson for the Local Government Association
"Councils have an essential role to play in building and maintaining cohesive communities, and in preventing radicalisation and tackling extremism.
“This is a task that has faced unprecedented challenges because of the conflict in the Middle East and a lack of funding for councils' counter-extremism work. Funding non-statutory cohesion and anti-extremism initiatives remains highly challenging for councils. Ongoing budgetary pressures and uncertainties about how national policy on extremist threats will change has impacted on what councils can achieve.
"Investing in a long-term approach, which includes a multi-agency support offer for those at risk of radicalisation, is vital in addressing some of the wider issues that may contribute to individuals becoming radicalised and create tensions in our communities.”
