Welsh Government
|Printable version
Face coverings retained in health and social care settings
First Minister Mark Drakeford has confirmed the legal requirement to wear a face covering in health and care settings will remain in place.
Speaking after the latest 3-week review of the coronavirus regulations, the First Minister said the public health situation was improving following the recent spike in cases caused by the BA.2 sub-type of omicron.
But Covid case rates remain high so maintaining the use of face coverings in health and care settings will help to protect to some of the most vulnerable people in society, staff and visitors.
The First Minister also urged everyone to continue to take measures to reduce the spread of coronavirus by following a set of simple steps to protect one another and keep Wales safe.
These include self-isolating if ill or testing positive for Covid-19; wearing a face covering in crowded indoor places, meeting outdoors wherever possible; keeping indoor areas well ventilated and washing hands regularly.
First Minister Mark Drakeford yesterday said:
The pandemic isn’t over but we are seeing encouraging signs the recent high levels of infections across Wales are falling.
There are steps we can all take to protect ourselves while coronavirus is still circulating and reduce the spread of the virus even further. This is particularly true in places where some of the most vulnerable people in society are being treated and live, which is why we will retain the legal requirement to wear face coverings in health and social care settings.
More generally, ensuring you are up-to-date with your Covid vaccinations and spring booster – if you are eligible – is really important. If you have Covid symptoms or test positive, please stay at home and help break the chain of transmission.
Together, we can carry on keeping each other safe and keeping Wales safe.
The next 3-weekly review of coronavirus regulations will be carried out by 26 May.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/face-coverings-retained-in-health-and-social-care-settings
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Welsh Revenue Authority to appoint a new board Chair06/05/2022 11:05:00
The Welsh Revenue Authority (WRA) has launched the process to appoint a new Chair to its board.
Welsh Procurement Policy Note (WPPN) 02/22: Transparency – Publication of Contract Award Notices05/05/2022 14:05:00
We have published a new Welsh Procurement Policy Note.
Appointment of new members to the Board of the National Academy for Educational Leadership announced05/05/2022 11:05:00
The National Academy for Educational Leadership (NAEL) was established in May 2018.
The United Nations is right, what the UK Government is doing will lead to serious human rights violations04/05/2022 12:05:00
Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt and Council General, Mick Antoniw on the UK Government’s Nationality and Borders Act.
Schools’ Covid guidance aligned to businesses and other workplaces03/05/2022 14:05:00
The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, has announced that COVID-19 measures for schools in Wales will be brought into line with guidance for businesses and other organisations.
£2.4m for projects to reduce NHS Wales emissions29/04/2022 14:05:00
Ambitious project ideas to reduce carbon emissions across NHS Wales will be granted a share of £2.4m as part of the Welsh Government’s commitment to tackle climate change.
Children’s language and literacy project to be expanded28/04/2022 14:05:00
A project which has supported over 500 children to improve their language, communication and reading skills hopes to help up to 2,000 more across Wales, thanks to £290,000 from the Welsh Government.
Testing changes for COVID-19 in hospital settings27/04/2022 12:05:00
The approach to testing for COVID-19 in hospital settings in Wales has been updated as vaccination has proven to be highly effective at reducing the risk of symptomatic illness, severe disease, hospitalisation and mortality.