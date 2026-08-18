Facial recognition in policing: earning public trust through strong data protection governance

In 2025 we set out to examine police use of facial recognition technology (FRT) in England and Wales, recognising that this was a time of significant change in how technology was being used by the police.

FRT had become more accurate and more accessible, with growing interest from government and policing in its wider operational use, not to mention civil society.

Whilst previously live facial recognition (LFR) vans had been restricted to just two forces, rollout was increasing rapidly to a wider number, many of whom had no prior experience of using the technology in public places.

Forces were also exploring new approaches, including operator initiated facial recognition, which could allow officers to stop individuals in the street and cross reference them against a watchlist via a mobile app.

Balancing benefits and risks

There are clear arguments that live facial recognition can assist law enforcement agencies in preventing and detecting crime.

As its use expands, questions about when deployment is appropriate, proportionate and necessary remain central to public debate, policy development and the Government's legislative considerations.

Its use also carries significant risks – a false match can have serious consequences for people, including wrongful intervention, accusation or arrest.

The benefits need to be balanced alongside the risks – with those responsible for the technology ensuring that it is used lawfully and proportionately with strong oversight, accountability and safeguards that meet the requirements of data protection law.

Our 2019 Opinion set out our expectations. Since then, both the technology and its deployment by policing have evolved significantly, which is why facial recognition has become a key area of focus in our AI and biometrics strategy.

What have we done

It was important for us to establish where public sentiment sits on this important issue and last year, we published research which showed that whilst people are aware that police use FRT and support its use, their support is conditional on the technology being accurate, unbiased and respecting of people’s privacy – as well as being used in a way that clearly benefits society. These findings have helped to shape our work and reinforce why getting governance right is not optional.

Over the past year we have proactively audited five police forces, with our final audit of the Metropolitan Police Service set to take place later this year.

Overall conclusions

Strong data protection governance is essential to public trust - embedding clear safeguards in how FRT is used helps to reassure people and increase confidence that the technology is being used fairly and lawfully and that the inherent risks are being properly managed and mitigated to guard against harm.

We recommend that police forces across England and Wales use our audit findings to improve their data protection governance - our audits reveal inconsistencies in data protection compliance across the five forces audited, and while there was some good practice, significant improvements are still needed.

Police forces are willing to engage and make changes - the forces audited engaged constructively with the audit process and committed to addressing the issues and areas for improvement we identified.

Our findings in more detail

Audit outcomes

We've previously published executive summaries of our consensual audits of South Wales and Gwent, Essex, and Leicestershire police forces.

Our executive summaries of West Yorkshire Police and Greater Manchester Police are the latest audits to be published.

Overall, the five audits have revealed a mixed picture. There are genuine areas of assurance: forces generally had a lawful basis identified and documented, were careful not to use more data than was needed in LFR deployments and had breach reporting procedures in place. Overall, compliance rates were generally higher for LFR compared to retrospective facial recognition (RFR).

However, we also identified the following areas which require urgent attention and have been added to forces’ action plans:

Making sure there is clear senior oversight, accountability and training for staff using FRT and that they understand their roles and responsibilities.

Keeping clear records of what personal information is being used, where it comes from, how it is used and who it is shared with.

Making sure images used for RFR are obtained from appropriate sources and not kept for longer than necessary.

Checking that facial recognition systems are accurate and steps are taken to reduce the risk of unfairness or bias.

Across the five audited forces, we made 107 recommendations covering both compliance and best practice, all of which were accepted or partially accepted.

As set out in both our project outcomes reports, Findings from ICO consensual audits on the use of facial recognition technology by police forces in England and Wales and Facial recognition in law enforcement, the audited forces now have a stronger understanding of their obligations and have submitted action plans to address the issues we identified. The two reports are designed to be read together to give a thorough understanding of our work in this area.

The recommendations in our audit reports are intended to guide all police forces using FRT, not just those we audited. For England and Wales, we are working with the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), and its FRT leads to drive consistent improvement across all forces, and we will also share the findings with Police Scotland and Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

Police National Database

In 2025, bias in the algorithm used by UK police forces for facial recognition searches (RFR) within the Police National Database was reported, following testing by the National Physics Lab. This increases the likelihood of incorrect matches for people in some demographic groups. We raised concerns with the Home Office and NPCC, who have put mitigations in place including staff training, oversight reporting, and equality impact assessments, alongside plans to replace the algorithm.

We are monitoring cases of any detriment from incorrect matches and continue to engage with His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services, (HMICFRS), the Home Office and NPCC on the algorithm's replacement and wider policing reforms, while reserving the right to take further regulatory action if warranted.

Evolving legislative landscape and potential use of LFR in Scotland and Northern Ireland

During our work, the government announced it was considering the legislative framework and oversight arrangements in England and Wales for law enforcement use of biometrics, facial recognition and similar technologies.

In February, we published our response to the consultation, welcoming the UK government's ambition to bring greater clarity to this area.

We reinforced our view that data protection law should remain the foundation of any new regime, with additional legal specificity potentially helping to support public confidence given the varied ways law enforcement uses these tools.

We also emphasised the importance of regulatory coherence between any new and existing regimes and the roles and remits of oversight bodies. We continue to engage with the government as its thinking evolves.

FRT is developing differently across the UK. Our audit work covered England and Wales where LFR is currently in use yet our advice and influence on relevant frameworks extends to Northern Ireland and Scotland.

In 2024 the Scottish Police Authority launched a National Conversation on the potential use of LFR in by Police Scotland. We have been engaging with Police Scotland and the Scottish Police Authority during this period and will continue to provide input as any proposals are taken forward. Alongside this we have responded to the Scottish Government’s consultation on the Scottish Biometrics Commissioner’s function, focusing on delivering effective joined up regulation on biometrics in Scotland. We’re also feeding into the Northern Ireland Justice Bill. We are joining up our approach and continue to express the importance of regulatory clarity and cohesion.

Looking forward

The importance of public trust in police use of technology cannot be understated. As the data protection regulator, the ICO remains committed to enabling the responsible use of FRT in law enforcement. But accountability and public trust are not optional. As FRT becomes more embedded in policing, maintaining both will be essential to its effective and legitimate use.