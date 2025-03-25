Welsh Government
Facility to give new life to old tyres with Welsh Government support
One of Wales’ leading providers of tyre services is set to open a new facility that will give new life to old tyres, with Welsh Government support.
Tuf Treads, in Carmarthenshire, will save old tyres from landfill by using them to produce premium re-treaded tyres using latest manufacturing technology. Re-treading gives suitable tyres a new start once the original tread is worn away.
Based at Cross Hands Strategic Employment Site, the new factory will see 30 new jobs created.
It is backed by £400,000 from the Economy Futures Fund and £220,000 Circular Economy Funding from the Welsh Government.
Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:
This new facility will fill a gap in the market for the successful Tuf Treads – saving up to 30kg of rubber, 20kg of steel and 60kg of CO2 from landfill each time a truck or bus tyre is re-treaded.
The innovative and sustainable nature of this service is exactly the sort of business practice we want to support as we nurture a greener economy based around the industries of the future.
It will also create good quality jobs, helping to drive prosperity and equip people with the right skills for our changing world.
Tuf Treads Director Dan Rees said:
As a proud Welsh company, Tuf Treads is delighted to have been able to grow its business over recent years. We are grateful for Welsh Government's contribution to our £3 million plus investment in our new factory in Cross Hands.
We will be the leading manufacturers of first-class, retreaded tyres in Wales. However, for us, this isn't just about developing the business. Importantly it is also about creating new, skilled jobs within the local community and helping to grow the Welsh economy.
Equally significant is the way in which our new initiative helps Wales fulfil its net zero commitments by producing high quality tyres from recycled, used tyres that otherwise would be in landfill.
As a local Pontyberem man, I'm committed to doing all I can to help our communities here and across Wales flourish and thrive.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/facility-give-new-life-old-tyres-welsh-government-support
