Facility to give new life to old tyres with Welsh Government support

One of Wales’ leading providers of tyre services is set to open a new facility that will give new life to old tyres, with Welsh Government support.

Tuf Treads, in Carmarthenshire, will save old tyres from landfill by using them to produce premium re-treaded tyres using latest manufacturing technology. Re-treading gives suitable tyres a new start once the original tread is worn away.

Based at Cross Hands Strategic Employment Site, the new factory will see 30 new jobs created.

It is backed by £400,000 from the Economy Futures Fund and £220,000 Circular Economy Funding from the Welsh Government.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:

This new facility will fill a gap in the market for the successful Tuf Treads – saving up to 30kg of rubber, 20kg of steel and 60kg of CO2 from landfill each time a truck or bus tyre is re-treaded. The innovative and sustainable nature of this service is exactly the sort of business practice we want to support as we nurture a greener economy based around the industries of the future. It will also create good quality jobs, helping to drive prosperity and equip people with the right skills for our changing world.

Tuf Treads Director Dan Rees said: