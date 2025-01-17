Scottish Government
FAI into deaths of Katie Allan and William Lindsay at Polmont YOI
Justice Secretary responds to written determination of Fatal Accident Inquiry.
Justice Secretary Angela Constance has responded to the published determination of the Fatal Accident Inquiry into the deaths at Polmont YOI of Katie Allan and William Lindsay (also known – and referred to in the determination – as William Brown).
Ms Constance said:
“My deepest sympathies and condolences are with the families of Katie Allan and William Lindsay who have lost a child and sibling. I am deeply sorry about their deaths and that their families have had to wait so long for the conclusion of this process. I fully appreciate that this has been an arduous process and will have compounded the trauma and distress of the families.
“Deaths from suicide in custody are as tragic as they are preventable, and the deaths of these two young people should not have happened whilst they were in the care of the state.
“I thank Sheriff Collins for his detailed determination which has highlighted a number of reasonable precautions that should have been taken and systemic failures that must be addressed to help prevent other deaths in custody. His recommendations will be given very careful and detailed consideration.
“Work has been carried out since Katie Allan and William Lindsay’s deaths in 2018 to reduce the instances happening again, including action by the Scottish Prison Service to remove ligature points in cells. However, there is clearly more to be done and this must be done at pace. It is absolutely crucial that both the Scottish Government and the Scottish Prison Service make the systemic changes required to prevent and reduce suicides in custody based on these recommendations.”
Background:
New regulations under the Children (Care and Justice) (Scotland) Act 2024 came into force on 28 August last year which means that no under-18s will be detained in a Young Offenders Institution but instead in suitable settings such as secure care.
The Cabinet Secretary intends to make a statement to Parliament next week.

