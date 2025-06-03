HM Treasury
|Printable version
Failed Covid contracts cost British taxpayer £1.4 billion
New report commissioned by Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, reveals multibillion price British taxpayers paid for reckless handling of Covid contracts
- New report commissioned by Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, reveals £multibillion price British taxpayers paid for reckless handling of Covid contracts
- Previous government failure to test defective PPE leaves millions of taxpayer pounds unrecoverable
- It comes as Reeves drives work to recover £468 million for communities and public services, underlining commitment to investigate and account for every penny spent during the pandemic under the Plan for Change
Failed pandemic-era PPE contracts cost the British taxpayer £1.4 billion, as an interim report commissioned by Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, lays bare the scale of the scandal.
The Covid Counter Fraud Commissioner’s report reveals the price the British public has paid for undelivered contracts which saw taxpayer cash squandered on unusable PPE.
The last government’s over-ordering of PPE, and delays in checking it, mean that £762 million is unlikely to ever be recovered. These failures saw substandard PPE – gowns, masks and visors - not inspected for two years, meaning public money could no longer be recouped.
Now Reeves is going further and faster to recover the £468 million that could still be recovered from suppliers – money which the government will put back into communities and public services including the NHS, police and armed forces.
Recovery action has so far resulted in £182 million being returned to the public purse, and PPE suppliers referred to the National Crime Agency for suspected fraud.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves yesterday said:
The country is still paying the price for the reckless handling of Covid contracts which saw taxpayer pounds wasted and criminals profit from the pandemic.
This investigation and plan to recover public money underlines our commitment to ensure that every penny spent during the pandemic is fully accounted for.
We have always been clear that money poorly spent or fraudulently claimed belongs to the British people. This Government will bring criminals to justice and put taxpayer’s money back where it belongs – in the NHS, police and armed forces.
Most of the wasted money went on surgical gowns. Over half (52%) were non-compliant, but because much of the defective PPE was not quality tested until after warranties had expired, there is little chance of recovering the money.
This interim report marks the end of Phase one of Commissioner Tom Hayhoe’s investigation– scrutinising PPE contracts. The Commissioner has now begun work on Phase two, which will see it investigating fraud and error in other pandemic spending programmes such as furlough, bounce-back loans, Business Support Grants and Eat Out to Help Out.
The Commissioner will provide a full update in a final report to the Chancellor at the conclusion of his term in December 2025
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/failed-covid-contracts-cost-british-taxpayer-14-billion
Latest News from
HM Treasury
Government completes exit from NatWest02/06/2025 12:20:00
Final share sale ends nearly 17 years of public ownership
Pension plan to double £25 billion+ megafunds, boost investment and improve returns for savers29/05/2025 15:20:00
Millions of workers are set to retire with bigger pension pots as the Government confirms plans to double the number of UK pension megafunds by 2030, unlocking billions to invest in Britain’s future.
IMF concludes annual Mission to assess UK economy – upgrading UK growth and endorsing fiscal strategy.28/05/2025 13:15:00
IMF upgraded the UK’s growth forecast for 2025 to 1.2%, saying that “an economic recovery is underway”.
UK and Isle of Man discuss measures against tax avoidance and evasion28/05/2025 11:20:00
The Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury and the Isle of Man Treasury Minister agree to joint working to crack down on promotors of tax avoidance schemes.
Major investment partnership worth £24 billion to transform key growth sectors and deliver affordable housing across UK20/05/2025 10:12:10
A major new partnership between the Crown Estate and Lendlease has been agreed which will unlock housing and science innovation hubs across the UK worth £24 billion.
New rules to end Buy-Now, Pay-Later wild-west, protect millions of shoppers and drive growth19/05/2025 15:20:00
Over 10 million people who use Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) products will gain stronger rights and clearer protections under new rules - stopping unaffordable borrowing and helping families keep more of their money.
Government goes further and faster to boost capital markets by delivering PISCES15/05/2025 15:25:00
Capital markets are set to be boosted, as part of this government's Plan for Change.
Pension schemes back British growth15/05/2025 15:10:00
Mansion House Accord unlocks up to £50 billion investment for the economy, with first commitments to invest in the UK.
Competition watchdog gets green light for growth in latest move to back business15/05/2025 14:22:00
Businesses and consumers will benefit from new growth-focused Strategic Steer set for the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), in the latest step of the government’s agenda to reform regulation to drive growth as part of the plan for change.