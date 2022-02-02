Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Failure to prevent repeated online abuse should lead to fines for social media companies, say MPs
The Petitions Committee has published its report on 'Tackling Online Abuse’.
- Read the report [HTML]
- Read the report [PDF]
- Find all publications related to this inquiry, including oral and written evidence
The Petitions Committee report welcomes the Government’s planned Online Safety Bill and calls for the duties it would place on social media companies to deal with abuse aimed at adults on their platforms to be strengthened. However, it also acknowledges that tackling online abuse cannot be achieved tackled just by changing what people can see or post on social media, and the problem must also be addressed by challenging the attitudes that fuel such behaviour and ensuring abusive users face legal sanctions where appropriate.
Key recommendations made in the report include:
- Social media companies should face fines if they cannot demonstrate to Ofcom that they are successfully preventing people who have been banned from the platform for abusive behaviour from setting up new accounts
- Social media platforms should be required to give users the option to link their account to a form of verified ID on a voluntary basis and block interactions with unverified users, as a way of tackling abuse posted from anonymous or ‘throwaway’ accounts
- The Government’s Online Safety Bill should require social media companies to demonstrate they have taken proportionate steps to protect adult users from the risk of facing legal but harmful abuse on their platforms, which should include – but not be limited to – enforcing their own rules on acceptable content
- The Online Safety Bill should also name abuse and hate speech aimed at people on the basis of characteristics including race, sexuality, gender or disability as content social media platforms must address as a priority, in recognition of the disproportionate levels of abuse aimed at these groups
- The Government should re-examine whether the police and prosecutors have the resources they need to effectively investigate and enforce the law on online abuse where appropriate, including the powers and resources they need to trace users who post abuse anonymously.
The inquiry
This new report follows the Committee’s inquiry last year into tackling online abuse, which was prompted by a number of e-petitions calling for action to be taken on this issue. In 2021, a petition calling for verified ID to be made a requirement for opening a social media account received almost 700,000 signatures in six months, with over 500,000 people signed in the weeks following the racist abuse aimed at England footballers after the 2020 European Championships final. This was the most popular petition on the Committee’s website in 2021, showing the scale of concern among the public about the risk of facing abuse on these platforms and the desire to see abusive users held accountable.
In a series of evidence sessions in late 2021, the Committee heard from a range of witnesses including civil society and campaign groups, experts on legal, regulatory and technological responses to online harms, and social media companies Meta, TikTok and Twitter. It also questioned Chris Philp MP, Minister for Tech and the Digital Economy on the issues raised in these evidence sessions. The Committee also sought the views of young people on how the Government and social media companies should respond to online abuse via a series of specially designed sessions with secondary school pupils, and over 500 students’ suggestions were fed back to the Committee.
Chair’s comment
Chair of the Petitions Committee, Catherine McKinnell MP, yesterday said:
“Online abuse is a silent menace, and this report sets out our recommendations to help tackle the enormous harm it causes and ensure perpetrators face appropriate consequences for their actions.
“We spoke to school students across the country who told us they felt that experiencing online abuse is simply a normal part of being online. This is incredibly alarming, and highlights how important it is that we address this issue.
“The problem of banned users returning to social media platforms and continuing to send abuse was raised in Bobby Norris’ petition, which prompted our inquiry. We heard that social media companies need to put a higher priority on preventing this kind of repeat offending, and the Government should ensure this is part of companies’ new online safety obligations.
“Even where abuse may not reach a criminal threshold, it can still significantly impact people who receive it, including not just their health but also their ability to express themselves freely online. Social media platforms should be taking proactive steps to create safer online spaces for all.
“I will be leading a debate on online abuse later this month to enable MPs to discuss the important issues raised by the petitions we have received on this issue, the Government’s Online Safety Bill, and the recommendations we have made in our report.
“We look forward to receiving the Government’s response to our report, and the Committee will continue to hold the Government to account on this issue on behalf of petitioners as the Online Safety Bill makes its way through Parliament.”
What happens next?
The Petitions Committee have submitted the report to the Government for consideration, and expects to receive a prompt response from the Government on this issue.
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/326/petitions-committee/news/160612/failure-to-prevent-repeated-online-abuse-should-lead-to-fines-for-social-media-companies-say-mps/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Procedure and Privileges Committee publishes Sixth Report31/01/2022 16:15:00
This report contains recommendations on the operation of pass-reader voting for divisions in the House of Lords.
Public transport in towns and cities inquiry, launched by Lords Committee28/01/2022 15:33:00
The Built Environment Committee has launched its inquiry into public transport in towns and cities in England and is inviting written contributions.
Urgently support land managers to adopt nature-based solutions for climate change27/01/2022 15:33:00
The Committee’s report on nature-based solutions for climate change concludes that without policy clarity, urgent investment in research, skills training and the introduction of a new advisory service for farmers and land managers, the Government’s ambitious plans for nature-based solutions are at severe risk of failure.
Committee publishes report on Budget and Spending Review27/01/2022 11:38:00
The Treasury Committee report, which was unanimously agreed by the cross-party Committee of MPs, explores the current tax burden, changes to the health and social care levy and the pre-briefing of budget measures to the media.
European Statutory Instruments Committee publishes Tenth report21/01/2022 11:38:00
Following the Committee's meeting on Tuesday 18 January, its tenth report of Session 2021-22 has been published.
Calling for respect and co-operation to build a stronger Union for the 21st century20/01/2022 15:33:00
Following its inquiry into the future governance of the UK, the Constitution Committee has published its report: Respect and Co-operation: Building a Stronger Union for the 21st century.
Details yet to be fleshed out on costly green jobs ambitions, Government admits20/01/2022 11:38:00
In its response to the Environmental Audit Committee’s report, Green Jobs, the Government has confirmed that key government departments are not currently represented in its Green Jobs Delivery Group, and that no changes will be made to the national curriculum to embed environmental sustainability in education.
Asylum reforms would undermine UK’s human rights obligations19/01/2022 11:15:00
The Government reforms of the asylum system, as proposed in the Nationality and Borders Bill, would fail to meet the UK’s human rights obligations and risk exacerbating the already unacceptable backlog of claims, a report by the Joint Committee on Human Rights has found.
England and Wales Cricket Board and Chairs of County clubs questioned racism in cricket18/01/2022 10:15:00
The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee follow up its Report published last week on racism in cricket in a hearing with the England and Wales Cricket Board and Chairs of four county clubs later this month.