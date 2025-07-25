Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Failure to prioritise media literacy in the UK presents a risk to social cohesion and democracy
The Communications and Digital Committee publishes its report ‘Media literacy’.
- Report: Media literacy (PDF)
- Report: Media literacy (HTML)
- Shorthand story: The UK has “fallen behind” on media literacy
- Inquiry: Media literacy
- Communications and Digital Committee
Main findings
In an era when trust in news and institutions is low and audiences have access to ever-increasing volumes of content, being media literate—having the skills to think critically about the content we create and consume, both online and offline—is essential. Yet research suggests that the UK is falling behind in this area. In a report published today the Communications and Digital Committee has called for urgent action to improve media literacy among both children and adults.
The report makes clear that media literacy must now be embedded across the national curriculum, since schools are central to delivering media literacy education to children and young people. The Committee heard evidence that under current arrangements, media literacy teaching is sometimes limited to an annual assembly or relegated to optional subjects, making provision a ‘postcode lottery’ dependent on the enthusiasm of individual teachers.
Outside the classroom, media literacy provision for both adults and children is patchy and typically relies on underfunded third sector organisations. Many adults are unfamiliar with the concept of media literacy, and do not consider it relevant to them. Training and guidance should be provided through services including libraries and youth clubs.
Past media literacy initiatives have been scattered across government departments, with limited join-up and no long-term strategic vision. Ofcom is now the owner of the only nationwide media literacy strategy. But the Government cannot outsource media literacy policy to the regulator. Only the Government can deliver the nationwide media literacy programme that is now needed.
Treating media literacy as an add-on to the Government’s work on digital inclusion is not enough. Sustained focus on media literacy, coupled with specific reporting on work in this area, is needed to ensure that vital critical thinking skills are developed under the plan.
Technology companies also have a responsibility to help their users to think critically about the information they encounter, but currently face no formal requirements to support work on the development of media literacy. Tech firms must be held to account and play a greater part in funding independent efforts to enhance media literacy skills.
Key recommendations
- Embed media literacy across the national curriculum: The ongoing curriculum and assessment review should be used to embed effective media literacy education across the curriculum in schools, with teaching starting from the early years phase. The Committee also calls for initial teacher training and continuous professional development to be updated to incorporate media literacy, to ensure teachers feel better equipped to deliver lessons on this vital
- Raise public awareness and target new support for adults: A new public awareness campaign with simple messaging is needed to boost understanding of the importance of media literacy. This must be accompanied by clear signposting to further resources, sustained year-long media literacy activity, and support for local delivery partners such as libraries.
- Address the leadership vacuum on media literacy: The Government must appoint a specific senior minister to lead delivery across Whitehall by coordinating cross-departmental activity within education, public services and local government.
- Demand more from platforms: Tech companies should be subject to a new levy to fund sustainable, independent media literacy initiatives. Further to this, Ofcom should set out minimum standards for platforms’ on-platform media literacy activity and use its wider powers to understand how effective these activities are.
Chair's comments
Commenting Baroness Keeley, Chair of the Communications and Digital Committee, says:
“Media literacy is an issue that affects us all. In a world of polarising views and declining interest in traditional news media, it is more important than ever that both children and adults have the skills to think critically about the content they access and create. We are publishing our report on the same day that important protections for children under the Online Safety Act come into force. Online safety and media literacy go hand in hand; tackling the complexity of the digital world will require a combination of regulation and education.
“It is clear we are not currently doing enough in the UK, either in schools or outside, to improve media literacy. Children and young people need to engage with this topic repeatedly throughout their time at school, starting from an early age. Yet too often media literacy is relegated to a one-off lesson or annual assembly. That is not good enough. Media literacy should now be embedded in the national curriculum and teachers given proper, up-to-date training and support to deliver media literacy teaching effectively.
“Tech companies need to do more too. They have a responsibility to help their users assess what they see on their platforms and understand why they might be seeing it, where it has come from and whether it can be trusted. Tech platforms should also be providing the long-term, stable funding that independent media literacy work needs; it is time for a levy to make this happen.
“It is also time to fill the leadership vacuum on media literacy. Ofcom’s contributions are valuable, but only the Government can drive real progress in this area. We are concerned that the Government’s digital inclusion action plan, while important, sees media literacy as a lesser issue. The Government should now nominate a specific senior minister to join up media literacy work across Whitehall and bring forward an effective public awareness campaign followed by sustained media literacy activity.”
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/170/communications-and-digital-committee/news/208665/failure-to-prioritise-media-literacy-in-the-uk-presents-a-risk-to-social-cohesion-and-democracy/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Foreign Affairs Committee: Now is the time for the UK to act on Middle East peace25/07/2025 17:20:00
The Foreign Affairs Committee publishes today its first report in the new parliament: “The Israel-Palestine conflict”.
Time to reduce, recycle and reuse nitrogen, says Lords Committee24/07/2025 16:05:00
The Environment and Climate Change Committee has published its report, ‘Nitrogen: time to reduce, recycle, reuse’, which calls for the UK to be more ambitious and strategic in its plans to manage nitrogen.
Ofcom report on future of public service media: Comment from CMS Committee Chair Dame Caroline Dinenage MP23/07/2025 09:05:00
Chair of the CMS Committee, Dame Caroline Dinenage MP, yesterday commented on the Ofcom report on the future of public service media.
Increasing demands on the system could put future general election result in doubt, MPs find22/07/2025 13:05:00
The 2024 General Election was well run but there are concerns that the ‘fabric may not hold’ if a future election result is close as the system comes under increasing pressure, a new report by the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee (PACAC) finds.
Failing water sector left to flounder as piecemeal regulators appear to be missing in action18/07/2025 09:15:00
Major investments desperately needed to prevent pollution from antiquated sewage systems.
Gridlock or Growth? ESNZ Committee sets out measures to end ‘energy planning chaos’ and unlock cleaner, cheaper power across the UK08/07/2025 09:05:00
In a report published yesterday, the House of Commons Energy Security and Net Zero Committee recommends much clearer guidance to support planners and developers as the Government embarks on what the Committee describes as a “significant departure” from the existing market-based energy infrastructure system.
Govt visa changes lost sight of risk of exploitation of migrant workers, PAC report finds04/07/2025 16:10:00
Response to tackling exploitation slow and ineffective as skilled worker visas inquiry further warns govt doesn’t know whether or not people are leaving UK after visas expire.
Work coach shortage: DWP’s seeming complacency highlighted in PAC Jobcentres report02/07/2025 16:10:00
Report warns Government aim to achieve an employment rate of 80% likely to be very challenging.