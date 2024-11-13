‘Failure to stop’ conviction referred to Crown Court after evidence analysed by CCRC

A conviction for failing to stop after a road traffic accident has been referred to the Crown Court because evidence suggests the applicant did satisfy the requirement to stop.

Ms V was convicted of failure to stop in January 2023 and was sentenced to a community order, a £120 fine and nine penalty points.

When interviewed by police in May 2022, Ms V provided an account stating she stopped immediately and called 999, requesting an ambulance, after the accident. In her account, Ms V remained at the scene for a significant amount of time.

Ms V was unable to appeal her conviction because she entered a guilty plea at the Magistrates’ Court after legal advice.

Ms V applied to the CCRC in July 2023, and after careful consideration, the CCRC has concluded there is a real possibility the Crown Court will consider Ms V satisfied the requirement to stop under section 170 Road Traffic Act 1988.

This press release has been anonymised due to concerns for the welfare of the applicant.

