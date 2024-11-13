Criminal Cases Review Commission
|Printable version
‘Failure to stop’ conviction referred to Crown Court after evidence analysed by CCRC
A conviction for failing to stop after a road traffic accident has been referred to the Crown Court because evidence suggests the applicant did satisfy the requirement to stop.
Ms V was convicted of failure to stop in January 2023 and was sentenced to a community order, a £120 fine and nine penalty points.
When interviewed by police in May 2022, Ms V provided an account stating she stopped immediately and called 999, requesting an ambulance, after the accident. In her account, Ms V remained at the scene for a significant amount of time.
Ms V was unable to appeal her conviction because she entered a guilty plea at the Magistrates’ Court after legal advice.
Ms V applied to the CCRC in July 2023, and after careful consideration, the CCRC has concluded there is a real possibility the Crown Court will consider Ms V satisfied the requirement to stop under section 170 Road Traffic Act 1988.
Notes to Editor:
- This press release has been anonymised due to concerns for the welfare of the applicant.
- The CCRC is an independent body set up under the Criminal Appeal Act 1995. It is responsible for independently reviewing suspected and alleged miscarriages of criminal justice in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. It is based in Birmingham and is funded by the Ministry of Justice.
- There are currently 10 Commissioners who bring to the CCRC considerable experience from a wide variety of backgrounds. Commissioners are appointed by the monarch on the recommendation of the Prime Minister in accordance with the Office for the Commissioner for Public Appointments’ Code of Practice. The Chairman, who is also a Commissioner, is not involved in the casework decision-making process.
- The CCRC usually receives around 1,500 applications for reviews (convictions and/or sentences) each year. Since starting work in 1997, the CCRC has referred around 3% of applications to the appeal courts.
- The CCRC considers whether, as a result of new evidence or argument, there is a real possibility that the conviction would not be upheld were a reference to be made. New evidence or argument is argument or evidence which has not been raised during the trial or on appeal. Applicants should usually have appealed first. A case can be referred in the absence of new evidence or argument or an earlier appeal only if there are “exceptional circumstances”.
- If a conviction is referred to the Crown Court it is for the Court to decide whether to uphold the conviction.
- More details about the role and work of the Criminal Cases Review Commission can be found at www.ccrc.gov.uk. The CCRC can be found on Twitter @ccrcupdate.
Original article link: https://ccrc.gov.uk/news/failure-to-stop-conviction-referred-to-crown-court-after-evidence-analysed-by-ccrc/
Latest News from
Criminal Cases Review Commission
Murder conviction sent to the Court of Appeal after analysis of new DNA evidence13/11/2024 13:15:00
A man’s murder conviction has been referred to the Court of Appeal on the basis of new DNA evidence.
Save the date – CCRC Open Board meeting Tuesday 26 November12/11/2024 14:10:00
The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has confirmed that its fifth annual open board meeting will take place on Tuesday 26 November.
Conviction referred to the Northern Ireland Court of Appeal due to concerns over police credibility30/10/2024 15:25:00
A case in which police credibility has been questioned has been referred to the Court of Appeal by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC).
Case with modern slavery and county lines connections referred to Crown Court30/10/2024 14:05:00
A conviction of a 14-year-old boy with potential modern slavery and county lines connections has been referred to the Crown Court by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC).
Case involving disputed confessions sent to Northern Ireland court23/10/2024 15:20:00
A case in which there are doubts about the integrity of interview statements has been sent to the Northern Ireland Court of Appeal by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC).
Conviction for failing to produce an immigration document referred to the Crown Court21/10/2024 09:20:00
The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has referred to the Crown Court a woman’s conviction for failing to produce an immigration document.
CCRC refers sexual offence conviction to the Court of Appeal14/10/2024 10:10:10
A sexual offence conviction has been referred to the Court of Appeal by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), after it was discovered that evidence may not have been disclosed to the defence before trial.
CCRC launches library of every referral made since 199710/09/2024 15:10:00
The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has today launched a public library of all the cases it has sent back to the courts since beginning work in 1997.