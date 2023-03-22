Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Failures of regulators, water companies and Government leaving public and environment in the mire
Under investment, insufficient government strategy, and inadequate co-ordination has resulted in a failure to “treat water with the care and importance it deserves”, warns committee.
Under investment, insufficient government strategy, and inadequate co-ordination has resulted in a failure to “treat water with the care and importance it deserves”, warns committee.
- Report: The affluent and the effluent: cleaning up the failures of water and sewage regulation(HTML)
- Report: The affluent and the effluent: cleaning up the failures of water and sewage regulation (PDF)
- Enhanced summary
- Inquiry: The work of Ofwat
- Industry and Regulators Committee
Report
The Industry and Regulators Committee has been investigating the regulation of the water industry, including looking at Ofwat’s performance in relation to its statutory duties, the investment and approach needed to prevent storm overflow overuse, and steps that must be taken to secure future water supply. During its investigation, the Committee took evidence from Thérèse Coffey, Secretary of State for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs, regulators, water company CEOs, consumer groups, and industry and investment experts.
While the report welcomes planned improvements by regulators, including linking executive pay to performance and monitors being present on all storm overflows by the end of 2023, the Committee found:
- Ofwat and the Environment Agency must go further to hold water companies to account for environmental pollution through penalties and prosecution. The Government must ensure adequate funding is available for this.
- Ofwat has failed to ensure companies invest sufficiently in water infrastructure, choosing to keep bills low at the expense of investment that is now sorely needed.
- Ofwat needs to find ways to increase investment outside the Price Review process and consider the important role that third-party competition could play in reducing costs, as it did with the Thames Tideway tunnel project.
- water companies have been overly focused on maximising financial returns at the expense of the environment, operational performance and financial sustainability. Water companies should not be able to receive substantial bonuses while their companies have missed performance targets and polluted the water environment.
- the Government has not put in place a joined-up approach to the key issues facing the sector, including reducing water pollution and securing future supply.
Key recommendations
The Committee is calling on the Government to:
- give Ofwat guidance on how it should handle the trade-off between balancing the financial needs of customers during a cost-of-living crisis with the urgent need for infrastructure and environmental investment.
- legislate to introduce a single social tariff in time for its inclusion in the next Price Review which will protect vulnerable customers from bill increases and provide a baseline of support for customers regardless of who supplies their water.
- consider banning the sale of wet wipes that are not rapidly biodegradable.
- publish a National Water Strategy which sets clear expectations in relation to the quality of the water environment and the resilience of water supplies, giving regulators clear benchmarks to work towards.
- ensure adequate funding is available to the Environment Agency to inspect and enforce environmental offences by water companies.
- give Ofwat powers to prevent directors of companies that are responsible for serious pollution incidents from continuing to work in the sector, providing individual accountability.
- accelerate the planning process for reservoirs, including by designating, and if necessary, amending its National Policy Statement for Water Resources Infrastructure as a matter of priority.
- make water metering compulsory for all households and businesses where it is possible to do so.
Chair's comments
Lord Hollick, Chair of the Industry and Regulators Committee, said:
“During our inquiry, we have taken evidence from local communities and activist groups and received a considerable amount of written evidence. There is an overall feeling of dismay, anguish and, anger from respondents, about the state of our waterways and the apparent failure to get to grips with the problem.
We are calling on regulators and the Government to consider our report’s findings and recommendations and act fast before we are all left up sewage creek.”
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/517/industry-and-regulators-committee/news/194330/failures-of-regulators-water-companies-and-government-leaving-public-and-environment-in-the-mire/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Insect decline and UK food security to be examined by MPs21/03/2023 09:05:00
The impact of insect decline, including on UK food supply, is the focus of the Commons Science and Technology Committee’s new inquiry.
Treasury Financial Services Regulations Sub-Committee publishes quarterly progress report20/03/2023 16:05:00
The Treasury Committee’s Financial Services Regulations Sub-Committee today publishes an outline of its work in the first quarter of 2023.
Procedure Committee publishes report setting out review of proxy voting for serious illness pilot scheme16/03/2023 16:05:00
The House of Commons Procedure Committee has today published its review of the illness and injury proxy voting pilot. This is the Committee’s Third Report of Session 2022–23.
Privileges Committee confirm date for Boris Johnson MP oral evidence session15/03/2023 13:05:00
The Committee of Privileges yesterday confirmed the date for hearing oral evidence from Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP.
Welsh Government grant consent for Erebus floating offshore wind project14/03/2023 15:10:00
Welsh Government grant consent for Erebus floating offshore wind project
Windsor Framework: Committee warn against ‘fait accompli’14/03/2023 14:10:00
Preventing Parliament from having “meaningful input” into the Windsor Framework before it is finalised between the Government and the EU risks being seen as a ‘fait accompli’, according to a new report by the European Scrutiny Committee (ESC).
Extreme debt pressures in low-income countries requires global action, says International Development Committee10/03/2023 14:25:00
The International Development Select Committee is urging the Government to step forward and ‘unclog the international gears’ of debt relief for low-income countries shackled by the soaring costs of servicing debt.
Public Services Committee launches new inquiry into Children’s Social Care Strategy10/03/2023 13:15:00
The Public Services Committee announces a short inquiry which will consider the effectiveness of the Government’s strategy for children’s social care, and whether it will meet the identified needs in the Independent Review of Children’s Social Care report.