Scottish Government
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Fairer access to asbestos compensation
New legislation will modernise the law on compensation for those impacted by asbestos-related illnesses.
People with asbestos-related illnesses will have fairer access to compensation in the new Damages (Scotland) Bill, published today.
The Bill addresses calls from campaigners to clarify when the three-year time limit for raising a claim begins, addressing a longstanding problem where time can run out before a sufferer even knows they have developed the disease.
This means that diagnosis of an early, symptom-free asbestos condition, such as pleural plaques, will not always stop someone making a claim if they develop a more serious illness such as mesothelioma – an aggressive form of cancer that can be caused by exposure to asbestos.
The Bill also recognises care given by friends and neighbours - not just relatives - when compensation for services provided to an injured person is calculated. It gives courts a stronger role in deciding how awards for children are managed, and it adds flexibility to how inflation is taken into account when determining the personal injury discount rate.
Minister for Victims and Community Safety Kirsten Oswald said:
“People affected by asbestos-related illness deserve a fair chance to seek justice. Under this Bill, an earlier diagnosis of an asymptomatic condition will not in itself prevent a person from making a claim if they later become seriously ill with mesothelioma.
“It will also bring the law up to date to recognise the care given by friends and neighbours, and increase the safeguards for protecting children's compensation. I am pleased to introduce legislation that makes the system fairer for affected people.”
Background
Damages (Scotland) Bill
The Bill implements recommendations of the Scottish Law Commission published in its Report on Damages for Personal Injury in December 2024.
It also includes provision on the personal injury discount rate and periodical payment orders following a Scottish Government consultation.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/fairer-access-to-asbestos-compensation/
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