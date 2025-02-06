Scottish Government
Fairer funding for charities
More than £60 million for pilot projects focusing on essential services and eradicating child poverty.
A new Fairer Funding pilot to deliver on the Scottish Government's top priority of eradicating child poverty will provide additional multi-year funding in the form of 45 grants to organisations across Scotland.
The funding, subject to budget approval, will support projects in areas including health, education, poverty and culture and have a total value of £61.7 million in 2025-26 and £63.2 million in 2026- 27.
Speaking on her visit yesterday to the Gathering, the largest third sector event in the UK, Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said:
“I know many charities, faced with rising costs and falling donations, need more security and stability to enable them to plan and develop. Child poverty, in particular, requires longer-term interventions to help achieve the solutions we want to see. For that, the third sector needs financial stability and certainty. That’s why I have prioritised delivering on our commitment to provide more multi-year funding where we can to support the vital work of the third sector in Scotland, as part of our fairer funding approach.
“The pilot is the first step in mainstreaming multi-year funding agreements more widely across the third sector. It will give organisations the ability to plan for the future and make the most of their resources. The pilot’s focus on grants connected to tackling child poverty and the delivery of frontline services to our communities will maximise the impact of longer term funding and support the delivery of our number one priority, eradicating child poverty.”
Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations (SCVO) Chief Executive Anna Fowlie said:
“The voluntary sector has a crucial role to play in delivering essential services across Scotland that people and communities rely on. Multi-year funding models are vital, providing security to voluntary organisations and, crucially, allowing them to get on and deliver for people and communities.
“We welcome the Scottish Government’s commitment to piloting multi-year funding for a range of voluntary organisations across Scotland – a first step, we hope, towards rolling out Fair Funding principles to voluntary sector funding.”
Background
Organisations to receive multi-year funding for 2025/26 and 2026/27
Social Justice
Scottish Refugee Council
Scottish Empty Homes Partnership
Homeless Network Scotland
Housing Options Scotland
Poverty Alliance
CentreStage - Social Innovation Partnership
COVEY - Social Innovation Partnership
Flexibility Works - Social Innovation Partnership
Heavy Sound - Social Innovation Partnership
MsMissMrs - Social Innovation Partnership
Street Soccer - Social Innovation Partnership
WorkingRite - Social Innovation Partnership
MCR Pathways
Economy and Gaelic
Scottish Mountain Rescue
Constitution, External Affairs and Culture
Youth Music Initiative
Sistema Scotland
Health and Social Care
Cruse Scotland Bereavement Helpline
Penumbra Self-harm support pilots
BASICS Funding PHEC BASICS Scotland
The Listening Service Samaritans
Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund for adults
Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund Management
Autism Advice Line Scottish Autism
Young Scot Carer support funding
Active Play Development Programme Inspiring Scotland
Active Play Development Programme Actify
Community Food Networks Edinburgh Community Food
Community Food Networks Lanarkshire Community Food and Health Partnership
Community Food Networks Community Food Initiative North East
Community Food Networks Glasgow Community Food Network
Drugs Policy: Core Funding Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol and Drugs
Drugs Policy: Family Recovery Initiative Fund Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol and Drugs
Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder FASD Hub Scotland Service
Finance and Local Government
Planning Aid Scotland
Education and Skills
Dyslexia Scotland
Children's Advocacy for Children's Hearings
Who Cares Scotland
Inspiring Scotland
Children in Scotland Enquire National Advice and Information Service on Additional Support for Learning
Scottish Book Trust Bookbug
Access to Childcare Fund
Scottish Association of Minority Ethnic Educators
Justice and Home Affairs
Victim Centred Approach Fund
Apex Scotland
Medics Against Violence
These pilots are in addition to the multi-year funding announced last week by Creative Scotland, which has been funded as part of a record £34 million uplift for culture in the draft 2025-26 Scottish Budget.
Funding increase announced on anniversary of The Promise.06/02/2025 10:10:00
