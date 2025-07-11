Fairer parking drive as governments crackdown on unjust charges

Motorists protected as plans to raise standards across the private parking industry unveiled through a new strengthened Private Parking Code of Practice.

Motorists, families, and private parking operators are set to benefit from improved standards, as a consultation on a new Private Parking Code of Practice is launched today.

Over 35 million people across the UK rely on their cars for everyday life – from commuting to caring responsibilities – but the fear of being hit with unfair parking charges has eroded trust between drivers and some operators.

The strengthened Code aims to create a fairer, more transparent private parking system that supports local economies, high streets, and businesses – delivering on commitments in the government’s Plan for Change.

To better support drivers in vulnerable or stressful situations, such as attending hospital appointments, a new rule is being considered that would uphold appeals where motorists had no reasonable choice but to breach parking terms.

Proposals will ensure fair treatment for motorists and introduce common-sense standards across the industry, including clear signage and mandatory grace periods. These measures will help prevent charges caused by issues like payment machine errors, accidental typos, or poor mobile signal.

Local Growth Minister Alex Norris said:

From shopping on your local high street to visiting a loved one in hospital, parking is part of everyday life. But too many people are being unfairly penalised. That’s why our Code will tackle misleading tactics and confusing processes, bringing vital oversight and transparency to raise standards across the board. This is another example of how we are fixing the things that really impact people’s day-to-day lives, as part of the Plan for Change.”

The number of parking charges issued is at a record high –12.8 million vehicle keeper requests were made last year, a 673% increase since 2012. While this partly reflects more parking spaces, the current system lacks independent oversight and sufficient transparency.

At present, operators can avoid sanctions for poor practice, leaving motorists vulnerable to unfair or incorrect charges. The new compliance framework will ensure accountability. Under proposals, operators who breach the Code may lose access to DVLA data required to issue parking charges.

The Code will strike a balance—protecting motorists while enabling compliant operators to run efficient, value-for-money car parks.

It marks another step the government is taking to repair Britain’s transport and save people time and money, following the allocation of £1.6 billion funding this year to help local authorities resurface roads and fix the equivalent of up to seven million extra potholes, with an additional £24 billion set aside to build new roads and keep drivers moving over the next five years.

The eight-week consultation also seeks views on:

Appropriate caps for parking charges and debt recovery fees

Improvements to second-stage appeals

Requirements for operators to share data with government to inform future updates to the Code

The consultation is open for eight weeks and available here.