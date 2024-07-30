Support for flexible working.

A fund to help businesses, charities and other organisations adopt fair work practices has opened for applications.

Grants are available to implement changes such as the delivery of workplace training and processes that support flexible working and help to create and sustain a more diverse workforce.

The Fairer Workplaces Fund adds to Scottish Government measures supporting fair work, including making payment of the real Living Wage and providing an effective voice for workers a condition of grant awards.

Employment Minister Tom Arthur visited McAllister Litho Glasgow, a commercial print company, to learn about the benefits of fair work from staff. The printworks offers its employees the option of working compressed work hours, swapping shifts and making minor adjustments to their hours. During the cost of living crisis, the business also paid its staff an extra £500 a month for six months to help with rising prices.

Mr Arthur yesterday said:

“Offering flexible shift patterns, remote working and making workplaces more accessible are among the relatively simple steps that can help more people into work and ensure they are able to stay there. “They are also good for business. Experience shows that adopting fair work practices can help recruitment and improve staff retention. This new fund and the dissemination of the learning from it will help more companies – and Scotland’s wider economy - reap those benefits. “The company I’m visiting today demonstrate how supporting your workforce goes hand-in-hand with running a successful company.”

Managing Director and Owner of McAllister Litho Janette McAllister yesterday said:

“The implementation of flexible working at McAllister Litho Glasgow has resulted in a happier and more satisfied workforce. Employee happiness translates into ongoing loyalty and hard work, ultimately benefiting the business. “We are a team and we need to work together. If someone needs a bit of flexibility and we can provide that, we will because we know we’ll benefit from that person’s loyalty and hard work in return. “Recognising the pivotal role of a dedicated team, I acknowledge that fostering flexibility not only makes good business sense but also aligns with our commitment to doing what is right.”

Background

The Fund which totals £350,000 is open for applications until Sunday, 1 September 2024.