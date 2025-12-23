Fake Labubu sellers on Border Force's naughty list this Christmas

Almost 240,000 fake Labubus have been seized at the border in a blow to criminals looking to cash in on demand for this year’s must-have Christmas present.

Dangerous imitations made up 90% of the more than 260,000 counterfeit toys stopped by Border Force in 2025, following a surge in the dolls’ popularity.

With three-quarters of counterfeit toys failing safety tests, officers have stepped up shipment searches in the run-up to Christmas to protect children from harm.

As well as fake Labubus, Border Force seized a range of counterfeit toys and electrical products – including Jellycats, PlayStation controllers, Disney merchandise and Pokémon figurines.

Dangers to children include banned chemicals linked to cancer, and choking as fake toys break more easily due to their poor quality.

Organised criminals use counterfeit goods to profit from and prey on families, with no regard for the harm they could cause to children.

They also undermine legitimate retailers and toy manufacturers who invest in safe, high-quality products during the crucial Christmas trading period.

The seizures, which are usually destroyed following detection, protect honest businesses from criminals undercutting them with dangerous fakes.

Adam Chatfield, Border Force Assistant Director said:

Preventing cheap knock-off toys entering Britain isn’t about stopping fun at Christmas. Serious organised criminals use profits from dangerous counterfeit goods to fund their evil activities – exploiting parents and families. Every product seized disrupts criminal networks threatening our border security, spares children from harm and protects legitimate British businesses.

To tackle the surge of counterfeit toy sales over the Christmas period, Border Force has teamed up with the Intellectual Property Office as part of Operation Foretide, working together to identify and stop counterfeit goods entering the UK.

Officers are trained to spot fake products and use intelligence to target high-risk shipments.

The seizures follow a record-breaking year for Border Force drug seizures, including £1 billion worth of cocaine seized this summer. Officers have also prevented dangerous weapons and firearms from reaching the UK’s streets.

This government is relentless in its mission to protect the public and cut off the cash supply of criminal gangs flooding our borders with deadly products.

Helen Barnham, Intellectual Property Office Deputy Director of Enforcement Policy said: