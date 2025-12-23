Home Office
|Printable version
Fake Labubu sellers on Border Force's naughty list this Christmas
Almost 240,000 fake Labubus have been seized at the border in a blow to criminals looking to cash in on demand for this year’s must-have Christmas present.
Dangerous imitations made up 90% of the more than 260,000 counterfeit toys stopped by Border Force in 2025, following a surge in the dolls’ popularity.
With three-quarters of counterfeit toys failing safety tests, officers have stepped up shipment searches in the run-up to Christmas to protect children from harm.
As well as fake Labubus, Border Force seized a range of counterfeit toys and electrical products – including Jellycats, PlayStation controllers, Disney merchandise and Pokémon figurines.
Dangers to children include banned chemicals linked to cancer, and choking as fake toys break more easily due to their poor quality.
Organised criminals use counterfeit goods to profit from and prey on families, with no regard for the harm they could cause to children.
They also undermine legitimate retailers and toy manufacturers who invest in safe, high-quality products during the crucial Christmas trading period.
The seizures, which are usually destroyed following detection, protect honest businesses from criminals undercutting them with dangerous fakes.
Adam Chatfield, Border Force Assistant Director said:
Preventing cheap knock-off toys entering Britain isn’t about stopping fun at Christmas.
Serious organised criminals use profits from dangerous counterfeit goods to fund their evil activities – exploiting parents and families.
Every product seized disrupts criminal networks threatening our border security, spares children from harm and protects legitimate British businesses.
To tackle the surge of counterfeit toy sales over the Christmas period, Border Force has teamed up with the Intellectual Property Office as part of Operation Foretide, working together to identify and stop counterfeit goods entering the UK.
Officers are trained to spot fake products and use intelligence to target high-risk shipments.
The seizures follow a record-breaking year for Border Force drug seizures, including £1 billion worth of cocaine seized this summer. Officers have also prevented dangerous weapons and firearms from reaching the UK’s streets.
This government is relentless in its mission to protect the public and cut off the cash supply of criminal gangs flooding our borders with deadly products.
Helen Barnham, Intellectual Property Office Deputy Director of Enforcement Policy said:
With counterfeit toys, what you see is rarely what you get. These illegal and dangerous goods have bypassed every safety check the law requires, behind the packaging can be hidden choking hazards, toxic chemicals and unsafe electrical wiring that put children in real danger.
This Christmas, check before you buy. Be wary of unfamiliar sellers and deals that seem too good to be true. If something doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t. Don’t let your child be the product tester.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/fake-labubu-sellers-on-border-forces-naughty-list-this-christmas
Latest News from
Home Office
Germany passes new law to crack down on people smuggling to UK19/12/2025 15:25:00
People smuggling gangs storing small boats and engines in Germany now face 10 years in jail under new German legislation.
Protecting young people online at the heart of new VAWG strategy18/12/2025 16:15:00
Government pledges to make it impossible for children to take, share or view a nude image – partnering with tech companies.
VAWG strategy to better protect children from misogyny and abuse18/12/2025 15:25:00
Violence against women and girls (VAWG) strategy will focus on healthy relationships and consent, and tackle relationship abuse through a new helpline.
New VAWG strategy will leave offenders with nowhere to hide17/12/2025 15:20:00
Full power of the state will be deployed in the largest crackdown on violence perpetrated against women and girls in British history, as part of new strategy.
Consultation on licensing for knife sales17/12/2025 14:20:00
The government is consulting on a new licensing scheme designed to save lives by blocking illegal knife sales and imports.
Abuse victims to get specialist NHS support17/12/2025 13:17:00
A new referral service will connect victims with help through their GP and there's up to £50 million for therapeutic support for child victims of sexual abuse.
Update on Independent Inquiry into Grooming Gangs10/12/2025 13:05:00
Baroness Anne Longfield CBE will lead a 3-year statutory independent inquiry, focusing on grooming gangs and looking at ethnicity, religion and culture.
Rogue insiders and dirty money targeted in corruption crackdown08/12/2025 14:15:00
New anti-corruption strategy 2025 will drive dirty money out of the UK, strengthening national security and putting more money into working people's pockets.