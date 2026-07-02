Fall in rough sleeping in London as local action drives positive change

Homeless Link responds to the CHAIN annual report for 2025/26

On 30 June, CHAIN homelessness database published its annual report detailing levels of rough sleeping in London for the year from April 2025 to March 2026. CHAIN is the UK’s most detailed and comprehensive rough sleeping database. Key findings include:

A total of 12,938 people were recorded as sleeping rough in the capital in 2025/26. This represents a 2% decrease on the 13,231 people recorded the previous year but a 60% increase than the figure 10 years ago in 2016/17.

Outreach teams and services helped 4,893 (38%) of these people to access accommodation.

8,078 people were recorded as sleeping rough for the first time in 2025/26, a 4% annual decrease in this group.

The number of people seen sleeping rough for two consecutive years increased by 5% annually to 3,384 people.

Fiona Colley, Homeless Link's Director of Social Change, commented: “It is extremely encouraging to see that fewer people have had to experience the trauma of sleeping rough on the streets of London this year. This literally translates to lives being saved.

“The Mayor of London’s Rough Sleeping Plan of Action set out strong proposals for change, and it is working. Just as Andy Burnham is advocating for further devolution and the role of the regions in shaping their own futures, this is early evidence that when committed services are supported by local political leadership and robust policies, positive change is indeed possible.

“Now London’s efforts must be backed up by action on the national strategy, with all of government held accountable for preventing homelessness. The Treasury’s Value for Money review of homelessness spending is a golden opportunity to deliver fundamental change, shifting to a sustainable funding model rooted in prevention, long-term support and empowerment of local areas.

“More immediately, our new research shows that there are 46% fewer accommodation providers than in 2008, with 35% of accommodation providers and 37% of day services stating that they have already reduced the support they offer, due to years of stagnant and declining funding. It is critical that the Government adequately funds the vital services that provide a lifeline for thousands of vulnerable people.”