Families across Scotland benefit from over £1billion in social security support

New figures show over £1billion paid out to help end child poverty.

New figures show that the Scottish Government’s five family payments have reached a landmark figure since their launch, paying over £1billion to families across Scotland to help end child poverty.

The latest statistics released from Social Security Scotland reveal that between February 2021 and September 2024 £905.6 million has been paid out in Scottish Child Payment and a further £172.3 million since the launch of Best Start Grant and Best Start Foods.

The combined value of this vital financial support is over £1 billion and has been delivered by Social Security Scotland through its five family payments; Scottish Child Payment, Best Start Grant Pregnancy and Baby Payment, Best Start Grant Early Learning Payment, Best Start Grant School Age Payment, Best Start Foods.

The payments support children throughout key stages from pregnancy then birth, to starting school and on to age 16.

Best Start Grant Early Learning Payment, Best Start Grant School Age Payment and the ‘game changing’ Scottish Child Payment are only available in Scotland.

Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Shirley-Anne Summerville said:

“Ending child poverty is the Scottish Government’s single greatest priority. At a time when families are struggling with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, we have been delivering payments which offer vital to support families and children at key stages in their lives. “There is help during pregnancy and in the months after a baby is born; help paying for early learning; help with that all important first day at school and help with buying the healthy, nutritious food that is vital for developing children. “Then there is the unique Scottish Child Payment. More than 325,000 children and young people were benefitting from the payment by the end of September 2024. Our modelling projects Scottish Child Payment will keep 60,000 children out of relative poverty in 2024-25.”

Background

Link to Scottish Child Payment high level statistics to 30 September 2024: https://www.socialsecurity.gov.scot/reporting/publications/scottish-child-payment-high-level-statistics-to-30-september-2024

Link to Best Start Food high level statistics to 30 September 2024: https://www.socialsecurity.gov.scot/reporting/publications/best-start-grant-and-best-start-foods-high-level-statistics-to-30-september-2024

Payment Launch Dates:

Scottish Child Payment: 15 February 2021

Best Start Grants: 10 December 2018

Best Start Foods: 15 August 2019

Payments available for families include:

Scottish Child Payment – over £100 every four weeks to help towards the costs of looking after each child under 16.

Best Start Grant Pregnancy and Baby Payment – one off payment of up to £754.65 after 24 weeks of pregnancy up until a baby turns 6 months

Best Start Grant Early Learning Payment – one off payment of £314.45 to help with the costs of early learning when a child is between two and three years and six months

Best Start Grant School Age Payment – one off payment of £314.45 to help with the costs of starting school when a child is first old enough to start primary one

Best Start Foods – up to £42.40 every four weeks from pregnancy up to when a child turns three to help buy healthy food

Parents, carers and guardians can get more information at mygov.scot/fivefamilypayments or by calling free on 0800 182 2222.