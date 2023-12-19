Department for Energy Security & Net Zero
|Printable version
Families, business and industry to get energy efficiency support
- Also published by:
- HM Treasury
Around a million homes will be made warmer and hundreds of business supported, as £6bn is allocated to cut energy use and bills.
- Around a million homes will be made warmer, with £6bn allocated to cut energy use and bills
- Targeted support for 200,000 low income, cold and social homes, as government backs families to reach net zero
- Extra £1.5bn for Boiler Upgrade Scheme, after success of £7,500 uplift to heat pump grants
Around a million families and hundreds of businesses will be helped to cut their energy use, backed by £6bn, as part of the new approach to net zero that will save on costs for the public.
Families will benefit from a range of options to heat their home for less and reduce emissions through energy efficiency measures, such as insulation for around 500,000 homes and hundreds of thousands more grants for heat pumps.
The Prime Minister’s 50 per cent increase in the heat pump grant to £7,500 has already led to a 57 per cent increase in applications. After the success of this scheme, an additional £1.5bn of funding will ensure more homes and businesses can install heat pumps, helping people transition easily to the modern, clean heating systems needed to become a net zero nation.
Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho yesterday said:
Cutting energy bills is my top priority. Today’s funding will help those who are most in need and keep around a million more families warm during winter.
Everyone deserves to live in a warm, energy efficient home. We have already made excellent progress with nearly 50% of properties in England now having an Energy Performance Certificate of C – up from just 14% in 2010.
This funding will help us go even further and improve 200,000 cold, low income and social homes.
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt yesterday said:
Investing in energy efficiency combined with energy security, is the only way to stop ourselves being at the mercy of international gas prices, one of the main drivers of inflation.
This investment will support households and businesses across the country to make greener choices in a way that doesn’t add a burden to working people.
The huge cash boost comes on top of the £6.6bn capital funding already committed from 2022 to 2025. It will provide extra help for up to 200,000 families who need it most, such as those in poorly-insulated, low income or social homes.
This is a significant step in the government’s commitment to help keep energy costs down for families and businesses across the UK – now and for years to come. It also builds upon excellent progress to date, with almost half of all homes in England holding an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) of C or above, up from 14% in 2010.
Greg Jackson, CEO of Octopus Energy yesterday said:
Heat pumps are rapidly becoming cheaper and quicker to install, in more and more homes, and it’s clear this technology is the heating of the future.
Our customers love heat pumps, and we’re planning on hiring two thousand new engineers next year alone to try to meet rocketing demand. This increased certainty from government enables us to invest with confidence and will unlock cheaper, cleaner heating for the UK.
Mike Thornton, Chief Executive at Energy Saving Trust yesterday said:
Improving the energy efficiency of our homes and accelerating the electrification of heat are both vital for reducing our reliance on imported fossil fuels, achieving the UK’s net zero targets and permanently lowering people’s energy bills.
We welcome these new schemes and additional funding, which will help provide much needed incentives to encourage more people to upgrade their homes. We look forward to learning more about the detail including plans for roll out and engagement, as well as how we can help the UK Government to ensure they are as successful as possible in supporting people to get the right measures into their homes.
Under new plans, all new homes and buildings will be zero-carbon ready from 2025 too, saving any further costs for families to future-proof their new home as we embrace clean heating.
The Future Homes and Buildings Standards, recently launched for consultation, will ensure new homes and buildings are fit for the future and help meet net zero ambitions. Energy-saving changes will deliver significantly lower bill costs than the vast majority of existing homes, while also reducing carbon emissions by at least 75% for all new homes compared to 2013 standards.
To improve existing homes, going beyond a manifesto commitment of £9.2bn for energy efficiency to 2030, yesterday’s announcement confirms the government will have committed to spend £12.6bn by 2028. The £6bn announced at Autumn Statement 2022 and allocated yesterday will support tens of thousands of green jobs while helping homes, hospitals, schools and businesses to save money.
These include the following schemes, which are subject to business case approval and value for money assessments:
- The Boiler Upgrade Scheme, allocated a further £1.5bn, to support families in England and Wales move away from gas to energy efficient, low-carbon heat pumps.
- A new £400m energy efficiency grant, launching in 2025, for households in England to make changes such as bigger radiators or better insulation.
- A new local authority retrofit scheme, allocated £500m to support up to 60,000 low-income and cold homes, including those off the gas grid, with measures such as insulation.
- The Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund, allocated £1.25bn to support up to 140,000 social homes to be insulated or retrofitted, improving energy performance and lowering bills.
- The Green Heat Network Fund, allocated £485m to help up to 60,000 homes and buildings access affordable, low carbon heating through new heat networks, reducing our use of fossil fuels and providing more reliable heating.
- The Heat Network Efficiency Scheme, allocated £45m to improve around 100 existing heat networks, in a move that will reduce bills and improve reliability.
- The Industrial Energy Transformation Fund, allocated £225m, will continue to help businesses transition to a low-carbon future.
Businesses, heavy industries and public sector organisations such as schools and hospitals will also benefit from the Public Sector Decarbonisation scheme and wider industrial energy efficiency and decarbonisation support, through to 2028.
The government will also explore ways to expand heat networks to deliver more low-carbon heating to homes and businesses in England. The Heat Network Zoning Consultation will set out how heat networks will be delivered in areas where they are likely to be the cheapest low carbon option - to ensure families benefit from local, clean heat at fair prices.
Notes to Editors:
- The £6bn capital funding covers 2025 to 2028. Announced at the Autumn Statement 2022, it was yesterday allocated to new and existing schemes.
|Scheme
|Allocation
|Years of funding in the next spending review period
|Boiler Upgrade Scheme
|£1.545bn
|2025/26 – 2027/28
|Heat Pump Investment Accelerator
|£15m
|2025/26
|£400m energy efficiency grant
|£400m
|2025/26 – 2027/28
|Local authority retrofit scheme
|£500m
|2025/26 – 2027/28
|Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund
|£1.253bn
|2025/26 – 2027/28
|Heat Network Transformation Programme (including: Green Heat Network Fund, Heat Network Efficiency Scheme)
|£530m
|2025/26 – 2027/28
|Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme
|£1.17bn
|2025/26 – 2027/28
|Industrial Energy Transformation Fund (IETF)
|£225m
|2025/26 – 2027/28
|Industrial Energy Efficiency and decarbonisation (further details to be announced in due course)
|£410m
|2025/26 – 2027/28
- Further detail on the design of the £400m energy efficiency grant will be announced in due course, including the naming of the scheme.
- The Great British Insulation Scheme and Energy Company Obligation (ECO) are set to help up to 700,000 families install improvements such as insulation by March 2026.
- Eligibility information for the Great British Insulation Scheme is available at: https://www.gov.uk/apply-great-british-insulation-scheme and ECO at: https://www.gov.uk/energy-company-obligation.
- The new local authority retrofit scheme will be open to households on low incomes. It is planned to open in 2025.
- £220m of the funding for the Heat Networks Transformation Programme (HNTP) was already announced in March 2023.
- £185m of the funding for the Industrial Energy Transformation Fund (IETF) was announced as Phase 3 on 22 November. The rest of IETF funding is being delivered through Phase 2.
- The total funding for the Heat Pump Investment Accelerator Competition remains at £30m but £15m of this is in 2024/25.
- The Future Homes and Buildings Standard consultation can be found here: https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/the-future-homes-and-buildings-standards-2023-consultation. It will run until 6 March 2024.
- For more information on improving your home’s energy efficiency, including current government support, go to gov.uk/energy-efficient-home.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/families-business-and-industry-to-get-energy-efficiency-support
Latest News from
Department for Energy Security & Net Zero
Industry invited to share views on changes to Emissions Trading Scheme18/12/2023 14:20:00
Industries and wider organisations asked for views on proposed changes to the UK Emissions Trading Scheme to support progress to net zero.
Prize opens for AI energy, environment, and infrastructure innovations07/12/2023 15:27:00
Entries now open for the Manchester Prize, with a focus on AI innovations across energy, the environment and infrastructure.
Over 200,000 businesses set to get free advice settling energy supplier disputes07/12/2023 13:20:00
More businesses will be able to get support from the Energy Ombudsman, under new proposals.
UK generates billions in climate finance and first CRDC in Africa04/12/2023 13:10:00
Over £480 million as part of £1.6 billion of climate aid announced by the Prime Minister to help developing countries access climate finance and mobilise private investment.
Heat pump applications surge after increase in government grant30/11/2023 16:25:00
New applications for the Boiler Upgrade Scheme surged, after the government increased its grant for installing a new heat pump to £7,500.
Councils pilot net zero projects with £19 million government backing30/11/2023 14:20:00
Local Net Zero Accelerator pilots will help combined authorities deliver green initiatives such as retrofitting homes and installing solar panels.
Huge boost for UK green industries with £960 million government investment and major reform of power network23/11/2023 16:15:00
Government sets out plans to speed up connections and increase grid capacity to boost energy security.
Watchdog to tackle rip off fuel prices16/11/2023 11:20:00
The Competition and Markets Authority to be granted new powers to help improve competition in the road fuel market and protect consumers from unfair prices.