Families freed from school meal debt

Fund cleared historic debt in over 70,000 cases across Scotland.

More than 70,000 instances of support were provided to families to clear historic school meal debt as a result of nearly £2.9 million investment, a new report shows.

The School Meal Debt Fund, launched in May 2024, was distributed to the 30 councils that applied for assistance to clear debt accrued by families up to 31 March 2024.

The fund was established in response to cost-of-living pressures and the stigma that school meal debt can place on children.

The School Meal Debt Fund Report, published yesterday, also sets out councils' strategies for addressing meal debt, such as flexible payment options, simplified free school meal applications and extended free meal provision.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said:

"No child should feel the burden of school meal debt, and no family should face unnecessary stress over the cost of their child's lunch.

"This report highlights the compassionate and innovative approaches being taken by councils to support families - from streamlining free school meal applications to offering flexible payment options and working directly with families facing hardship.

"School meal debt is still an issue. While councils are proactively identifying and supporting those who need help the most, they must ensure that all families never reach the point of debt in the first place. We will continue to work with councils to ensure that more can be done to address this.

"Over 230,000 pupils are currently benefitting from free school meals, a crucial element in our commitment to eradicate child poverty. This saves families who take up the offer every school day around £450 per child, per year. Our 2026-27 Budget expands free school meal provision to reach an additional 5,500 pupils, continuing our mission to give every child the best possible start in life."

Background

School Meal Debt Fund: report - gov.scot